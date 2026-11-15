Manila [Philippines], November 15 (ANI): India and the Philippines are witnessing a qualitative transformation in their bilateral relationship, with the elevation of ties to a Strategic Partnership opening new avenues for cooperation across strategic, defence and economic sectors, Indian Ambassador to the Philippines Harish Kumar Jain said ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Southeast Asian nation.

In an interview with ANI, Jain said the two countries have enjoyed friendly relations for more than seven-and-a-half decades, founded on mutual respect, shared democratic values and a common commitment to peace and prosperity.

“However, we are now witnessing a qualitative transformation in this relationship,” Jain told ANI.

Highlighting the significance of the establishment of the Strategic Partnership in August 2025, Jain described it as a defining moment that reflected the political will of the leadership in both countries to provide bilateral ties with a more ambitious, comprehensive and future-oriented direction, including in the strategic domain.

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He said the partnership was increasingly translating into concrete initiatives, with more frequent high-level engagements, closer defence cooperation, growing business interest and enhanced interactions between institutions and people of the two countries.

“I would say that the relationship is in a very positive phase. We are moving beyond a traditionally friendly relationship towards a partnership with considerable strategic and economic substance,” Jain said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit is expected to provide further momentum to the growing India-Philippines partnership.

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Notably, PM Modi is scheduled to attend the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits in Manila, scheduled to take place from November 16 to 18.

In a special briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs, Secretary (East) Rudrendra Tandon noted the PM's schedule and his key engagements during the summit.

"Prime Minister Modi will be travelling to Manila, in the Philippines, to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st meeting of the ASEAN-led East Asia Summit process. The visit will take place from the 16th to the 18th of this month," he said.

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As part of the visit, PM Modi will attend a dinner hosted by Philippine President Bongbong Marcos for the visiting dignitaries a day prior to the ASEAN-India Summit and the East Asia Summit. (ANI)

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