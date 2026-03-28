icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / India pitches people-centric fisheries approach at WTO ministerial conference

India pitches people-centric fisheries approach at WTO ministerial conference

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:40 PM Mar 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Yaounde [Cameroon], March 28 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday highlighted India's balanced and inclusive stance on fisheries governance while addressing the Ministerial Session on Fisheries Subsidies at the WTO Ministerial Conference 14.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Goyal stated, "Spoke at the Ministerial Session on Fisheries Subsidies at #WTOMC14, presenting India's balanced and people-centric approach to fisheries governance."

Advertisement

The minister underlined the critical role fisheries play in India's socio-economic fabric, noting that the sector supports the livelihoods of over 9 million fishermen. He emphasised that a majority of these are small, traditional, and artisanal fishermen who rely on sustainable fishing practices. Stressing India's commitment to conservation, Goyal pointed to longstanding measures such as the annual fishing ban, which reflects India's proactive efforts towards marine sustainability even before it gained global prominence.

Advertisement

Highlighting global disparities, Goyal said that overcapacity and overfishing are primarily driven by heavily subsidised industrial fleets rather than small-scale fishermen in developing countries. He stressed the importance of ensuring that global trade decisions remain equitable and do not disproportionately burden vulnerable communities dependent on fisheries for survival.

"Extended India's support for the adoption of the draft decision, while emphasising that further decisions must deliver an equitable and development-oriented outcome that protects both marine resources and livelihoods," he added.

Advertisement

On the sidelines of the conference, Goyal held a series of bilateral meetings with key global leaders to strengthen trade ties and discuss WTO reforms. During his interaction with Peter Kyle, the UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade. The two leaders reviewed progress on the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in July 2025. The discussions also focused on key priorities under the MC14 agenda.

Goyal also met Christopher Sinckler and Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, exchanging views on WTO reforms and exploring opportunities to enhance bilateral cooperation in trade and investment.

In his meeting with WTO reform facilitators, including Espen Barth Eide and Chris Bryant, Goyal reiterated India's commitment to strengthening the multilateral trading system. He emphasised the importance of preserving core WTO principles such as consensus-based decision-making, Most Favoured Nation (MFN) norms, and Special and Differential Treatment (S&DT).

The minister also underscored Prime Minister Modi's vision of amplifying the voice of the Global South, highlighting its growing importance in shaping a fair and inclusive global trade architecture. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts