India plans campaign for return of Kohinoor

London/New Delhi: India is planning a repatriation campaign for artefacts dating back to the colonial era, including the controversial Kohinoor diamond and other idols and sculptures in museums across the UK, according to a British media report on Saturday. PTI

Philippine court acquits former senator

Manila: A Philippine court on Friday acquitted of a drug charges one of the fiercest critics of ex-President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs", former senator Leila de Lima (63), a move welcomed by activists who called her incarceration a vindictive effort to harass and silence her. It was alleged that she had taken money from drug gangs in prison. reuters

Canada’s Alberta braces for more wildfires

Alberta: Canada's main oil-producing province of Alberta is bracing for another hot and dry weekend, with warnings of more intense wildfires after a week of volatile weather forced thousands to evacuate homes and shuttered energy production. Special alerts have been declared across western Canada, where officials have urged vigilance as temperatures in some areas are forecast to hit 30° Celsius (86°F), or 10 to 15 degrees more than usual. Reuters