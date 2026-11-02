India, Poland share ‘historical DNA’ of resistance against oppression: Polish Ambassador

By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): India and Poland share a “historical DNA” of resistance against oppression and understand the painful sacrifices involved in securing independence, Poland’s Ambassador to India, Piotr Antoni Świtalski, said on Monday.

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Addressing the Poland Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi, Świtalski highlighted the historical and cultural parallels between the two nations, saying both understood the importance of preserving freedom and national identity.

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He said November holds special significance in Poland, as the country remembers its ancestors and celebrates the restoration of independence after 123 years of captivity.

“Memory is not a passive act; it is a patriotic duty. We believe that a nation that remembers its ancestors can never truly be conquered,” the Ambassador said.

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Drawing parallels between the historical experiences of the two countries, he said India and Poland had endured immense sacrifices to break free from oppression and reclaim their rightful place among free nations.

“India too knows the sacred power of light against darkness, celebrated so beautifully during Diwali. India too holds a deep spiritual reverence for the ancestors who laid the foundations of the present,” he said.

“Like Poland, India knows the immense, painful but ultimately glorious cost of breaking the shackles of colonialism, to reclaim its rightful place among free nations. Both our people share a historical DNA that refuses to bow to oppression,” he added.

Świtalski further emphasised that independence was not merely a historical achievement but an ongoing responsibility that required commitment from every generation.

“And we both understand that independence is a living, breathing responsibility that must be guarded by every generation,” he said. (ANI)

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