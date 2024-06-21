India protests pro-Khalistan event in Canada

PTI

New Delhi, June 20

India on Thursday lodged a strong protest with Canada over Khalistan extremists holding a so-called “citizens court” and burning an effigy of PM Narendra Modi outside the Indian consulate in Vancouver, sources said.

India issued a note verbale or diplomatic note to the Canadian high commission conveying its serious objection to the latest actions by the Khalistan elements, they said.

In the note, India is also learnt to have communicated to the high commission its anguish over the space being given to the Khalistani separatists in Canada by the Justin Trudeau government. New Delhi’s protest came a day after the Canadian Parliament observed a “moment of silence” in the memory of Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was gunned down in Surrey, British Columbia, in June last year.

On June 14, PM Modi and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau met briefly on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy.

#Canada #Narendra Modi #Vancouver