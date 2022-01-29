India pushes for diplomacy to settle Russia-Ukraine crisis

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 28

In its first reaction to the US-Russia tensions over Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs called for a peaceful resolution of the situation through sustained diplomatic efforts for long term peace and stability in the region and beyond. The Indian stand avoided blaming any side unlike the battle-lines that have been drawn with Russia on one side and the NATO on the other.

“We have been closely following the developments relating to Ukraine, including the ongoing high-level discussions between Russia and the US. Our embassy in Kyiv is also monitoring local developments,” acknowledged MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi at a virtual media briefing on Friday.

However, the US State Department said Russia’s sale of S-400 to India “shines a spotlight on the destabilising role that Russia is playing not only in the region, but potentially beyond as well”.

Saying that this India-Russia transaction risks sanctions under CAATSA, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, “Whether it is India, whether it is any other country, we continue to urge all countries to avoid major new transactions for Russian weapon systems.”

India has said its deal for the S-400 missile defence system is a sovereign decision and it will not be reviewed as it was taken in the best interests of national security.

Awaiting Russia’s response: US

Brussels: US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan said on Friday that Washington was waiting for Russia’s response to its written documents sketching a diplomatic path out of the Ukraine crisis. He again urged Russia to withdraw troops from Ukraine borders. Reuters

‘US using Ukraine to scale up tension’

Moscow: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday said the US was using what he described as the “regime” of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to stoke tensions with Moscow. He said said Russia should perhaps consider precautionary measures to protect its diplomats in Ukraine. Reuters

‘No further escalation’

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said there is no further escalation with Russia at the moment. He, however, did not rule out such developments ahead. Reuters