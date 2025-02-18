DT
India, Qatar elevate ties to 'Strategic Partnership', exchange several MoUs to boost trade

The Agreement on Establishment of Strategic Partnership between the two countries was exchanged in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, at the Hyderabad House here in the national capital.
ANI
02:41 PM Feb 18, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): India and Qatar on Tuesday signed an agreement to formally elevate their relations to a Strategic Partnership and exchanged multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with focus on trade, energy, investments, innovation, technology, food security, culture & people-to-people ties.

Prime Minister Modi and the Amir of Qatar held delegation-level talks and both countries also signed an agreement on the Revised agreement for the avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion concerning taxes on income.

"PM @narendramodi & HH Sheikh @TamimbinHamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar held wide-ranging talks at Hyderabad House today. Both leaders decided to elevate India-Qatar relations to a Strategic Partnership with focus on trade, energy, investments, innovation, technology, food security, culture & people-to-people ties. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal said.

Earlier today, the Amir of Qatar, who arrived in India on a two-day visit, received the Guard of Honour and a ceremonial welcome in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

He was received by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with senior ministers from the government. The Qatari Amir also interacted with the ministers. President Droupadi Murmu interacted with the Qatari delegation accompanying the Amir.

The Qatar Amir is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials and a business delegation. He had earlier come to India on a State Visit in March 2015.

The visit of Amir of Qatar will provide further momentum to the growing multifaceted partnership between the two countries.

India-Qatar cooperation in diverse sectors has been steadily growing in a framework provided by historically close ties and regular and substantive engagement, including at the highest levels of the two Governments. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

