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Home / World / India-Qatar review entire gamut of bilateral ties, exchange views on West Asia at 6th FOC

India-Qatar review entire gamut of bilateral ties, exchange views on West Asia at 6th FOC

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ANI
Updated At : 04:45 PM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): India and Qatar reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including political engagement, trade, investment, energy, security, consular affairs, education and cultural cooperation, and exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest, including developments in West Asia, during the 6th India-Qatar Foreign Office Consultations (FOC).

The consultations, held on Friday in the national capital, were co-chaired by Secretary (CPV&OIA) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sripriya Ranganathan, and Secretary General of Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmad Hassen Al-Hammadi.

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During the consultations, both sides reviewed the multifaceted strategic partnership between the two countries and explored ways to further strengthen bilateral ties across various sectors.

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In a post on X, the MEA said, "Both sides reviewed the multifaceted Strategic Partnership, including in the areas of trade, investment, energy, security, consular affairs, education and cultural cooperation, and explored ways to further strengthen bilateral ties. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest."

The MEA statement noted that both countries discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, encompassing political engagement, trade, investment, energy, consular affairs, education, culture and people-to-people ties. They also exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest, including developments in West Asia.

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Highlighting the longstanding ties between the two countries, the MEA stated, "India and Qatar share historically close and friendly relations. In recent years, the multifaceted strategic partnership has continued to deepen in all spheres. The large Indian community in Qatar serves as a vibrant bridge between the two countries."

The two sides also agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations in Doha at a mutually convenient date, the MEA said.

The latest round of consultations provided a platform for both countries to review their bilateral engagement across key areas and discuss issues of shared regional and multilateral interest. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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