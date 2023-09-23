India questions UN’s ‘inability’ to resolve Ukraine conflict

PTI

United Nations, September 22

As the Ukraine war continues unabated, India has said the international community must question why the Security Council, the UN's principal organ tasked with the primary responsibility to maintain international peace, has been rendered completely ineffective to resolve the ongoing conflict.

The remarks by Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, came while he was speaking at the UN Security Council open debate on ‘Upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter through effective multilateralism: maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine'. He said the international community must pause and ask two pressing questions at the present juncture.

