DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / India ramps up Nepal flood relief with 8th aid flight, specialised tunnel team and forensic experts

India ramps up Nepal flood relief with 8th aid flight, specialised tunnel team and forensic experts

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:32 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 10 (ANI): India has intensified its humanitarian assistance to Nepal in the wake of devastating flash floods, delivering over 130 tons of relief material and deploying 54 expert personnel to support search, rescue, and forensic operations.

The Indian Embassy in Nepal highlighted on Wednesday that an eighth Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft carrying 35 tonnes of relief and rescue supplies landed in Kathmandu, marking the latest shipment in a continuous aid effort launched on August 26, 2026.

Advertisement

Alongside core relief supplies, including temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, and essential medicines, India has dispatched specialised technical gear to address the critical needs of on-ground operations, including tunnel and mud rescue gear, such as mud rescue suits, gas detectors, breathing apparatus, and inflatable walkways, alongside portable generators, lighting towers, and dewatering pumps.

Advertisement

India has also provided DNA kits, reagents, and equipment for DNA profiling to aid in victim identification.

Meanwhile, the Embassy noted that India’s specialised tunnel rescue team initially launched joint operations with the Nepali Army across two high-risk sites in Chilime and Langtang. Search efforts are currently concentrated at the Chilime tunnel, where rescue workers face severe operational hurdles due to rugged terrain, constrained access, and steep tunnel inclines.

Advertisement

To overcome these physical barriers, workers are combining manual efforts with innovative field techniques. Teams are currently constructing a makeshift access path to transport heavy machinery, such as excavators, directly to the tunnel entrance. Construction on the track is progressing steadily and is expected to be completed within two to three days.

In addition to search and rescue operations in the field, an Indian forensic team has been embedded across two laboratories in Kathmandu. Working alongside Nepalese authorities, the team is utilising provided DNA kits and specialised reagents to conduct sample examinations and accelerate the identification of disaster victims, the Embassy highlighted.

Reaffirming New Delhi’s long-term commitment, the Indian Embassy stated that India remains dedicated to assisting the people and Government of Nepal throughout the ongoing rescue, relief, and recovery phases.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs also noted the handing over of the relief aid by Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava to Nepal's Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Mahabir Pun upon the arrival of the eighth aircraft.

"The 8th IAF aircraft carrying 35 tonnes of essential relief and rescue supplies has landed in Nepal. The relief supplies were handed over by Ambassador Naveen Srivastava to Mr. Mahabir Pun, Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote in a post on X.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2097732181263339772?s=20

India's relief response began shortly after the devastating flash floods in the last week of August, with the first Indian relief aircraft arriving in Nepal on August 26 carrying 10 tonnes of supplies. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts