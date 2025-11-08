India reaffirms commitment to equitable climate action at Leaders' Summit of UNFCCC CoP30 in Brazil

Belem [Brazil], November 8 (ANI): Delivering India's national statement at the Leaders' Summit of the CoP30 on November 7, Ambassador of India to Brazil Dinesh Bhatia reiterated the country's consistent commitment to climate action based on equity, national circumstances and the principles of Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC). The 30th Conference of the Parties (CoP30) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is taking place in Belem, Brazil, from 10th to 21st November.

India thanked Brazil for hosting CoP30 on the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement and recalled the 33-year legacy of the Rio Summit. India's statement noted that this is an opportunity to reflect on the global response to the challenge of global warming. It is also an opportunity to celebrate the legacy of the Rio Summit, where the principles of Equity and CBDR-RC were adopted, laying the foundation for the international climate regime, including the Paris Agreement.

India welcomed Brazil's initiative to establish the Tropical Forests Forever Facility (TFFF), recognising it as a significant step towards collective and sustained global action for the preservation of tropical forests, and joined the Facility as an Observer.

Highlighting India's low-carbon development path under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the statement highlighted that between 2005 and 2020, India reduced the emission intensity of GDP by 36% and this trend continues. Non-fossil power now accounts for over 50% of India's installed capacity, enabling the country to reach the revised NDC target five years ahead of schedule, it noted.

The statement further underscored India's expansion of forest and tree cover, and the additional carbon sink of 2.29 billion tonnes of CO₂ equivalent created between 2005 and 2021, along with India's emergence as the world's third-largest producer of renewable energy with nearly 200 GW of installed renewable capacity. Further, global initiatives like International Solar Alliance now unite over 120 countries and promote affordable solar energy and South-South collaboration, it added.

India emphasised that after 10 years of the Paris Agreement, NDCs of many nations fall short and while developing countries are taking decisive climate action, global ambition remains inadequate. The statement highlighted that given the rapid depletion of the remaining carbon budget, developed countries must accelerate emission reductions and deliver the promised, adequate and predictable support.

It was stressed that affordable finance, technology access and capacity-building are essential for implementing ambitious climate targets in developing countries. Equitable, predictable and concessional climate finance remain the cornerstone to achieve global climate goals, it added. India demonstrated readiness to collaborate with other nations to implement solutions and transition to sustainability in ways that are ambitious, inclusive, fair and equitable, based on the principles of CBDR-RC and national circumstances.

Reaffirming its commitment to multilateralism and towards preserving and safeguarding the architecture of the Paris Agreement, India called on all nations to ensure that the next decade of climate action is defined not only by targets but by implementation, resilience, and shared responsibility based on mutual trust and fairness. (ANI)

