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Home / World / India reaffirms commitment to strengthen partnership with Hungary

India reaffirms commitment to strengthen partnership with Hungary

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ANI
Updated At : 05:37 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): India reaffirmed its commitment to further consolidate its partnership with Hungary across a wide spectrum of domains, encompassing commerce, investment, technology, innovation, education and people-to-people ties, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

On Thursday, Sibi George, Secretary (West) in the MEA, represented India as the Chief Guest during Hungary's National Day celebrations, using the platform to underscore the resilient and lasting bonds uniting the two nations.

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“Secretary (West) Sibi George represented India at the National Day Celebrations of Hungary as Chief Guest. He highlighted the strong and enduring ties between India and Hungary, and reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthening the partnership across diverse sectors, including trade, investment, technology, innovation, education and people-to-people connect,” the MEA posted on X.

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Earlier in July, India’s Ambassador to Hungary, Anshuman Gaur, met with Gyorgy Laszlo Velkey, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Budapest, where both sides reaffirmed the warm and cordial relations shared by the two countries.

“Our Ambassador held discussions with H.E. Mr Gyorgy Laszlo Velkey, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary. The meeting reaffirmed the warm and friendly relations between India and Hungary, and the two sides reviewed initiatives set to deepen our partnership in the months ahead. India’s growing strategic and commercial weight opens immense opportunities for Hungarian businesses and institutions,” the Embassy of India in Budapest had written on X.

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“Our cultural bonds — the legacy of Rabindranath Tagore at Balatonfüred, the art of Amrita Sher-Gil, the pioneering scholarship of Sándor Csoma de Kőrös, and the Brunners’ luminous paintings of India — remain the strongest pillar of this relationship. Our past connects us. Our future, we build together,” it added.

Additionally, in June, the Indian Ambassador met the Speaker of Hungary’s National Assembly, where they discussed ways to boost bilateral collaboration and legislative exchanges.

“The Ambassador was honoured to call upon the Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary, Agnes Forsthoffer. Discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation, parliamentary exchanges, and our deep shared faith in democracy and parliamentary functions. Pleased to share that an India-Hungary Parliamentary Friendship Group will be set up soon!” the Indian Embassy in Hungary had written on X. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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