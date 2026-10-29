India reaffirms commitment to strengthen ties with Israel

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): As citizens across Israel voted to choose representatives for the 26th Knesset, the nation's Parliament, India on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment to deepening bilateral relations with Israel.

Tuesday's polling marked the first electoral contest held in the country following the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, unfolding against a backdrop of significant changes in the domestic political landscape and the issues shaping voter priorities since the preceding 2022 elections.

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Addressing journalists during a bi-weekly media briefing in the national capital, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, “Yes, the election is being conducted in Israel. I have seen many of your colleagues reporting from there. We have a good relationship with Israel. We will strengthen this relationship in the coming days...”

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Reflecting the early outcome of the election, information published by The Times of Israel indicates that, with 93 per cent of ballots tabulated, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc has established an advantage over the opposition alliance headed by Gadi Eisenkot. Nevertheless, neither grouping has reached the threshold of 61 seats required to form a parliamentary majority. Netanyahu’s faction is projected to secure 53 seats, marking a decline of 11 from its current strength, while Eisenkot's coalition is projected to capture 48 seats. Arab parties are expected to secure a historic 19 seats.

Amid this parliamentary deadlock, Yair Golan, chairman of the left-wing political faction The Democrats, announced in his first media interaction since election polls closed last night that he intends to meet with three party leaders for talks aimed at government formation, though he withheld their specific identities.

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According to The Times of Israel, Golan's upcoming political engagements include key opposition figures, such as Yashar party chief and leading opposition contender Gadi Eisenkot, alongside B’Yachad deputy leader Yair Lapid.

As a member of a four-party grouping comprising Zionist opposition factions, Golan stands apart as the sole leader within his alliance who has openly endorsed the prospect of integrating Arab parties into a coalition, as reported by The Times of Israel.

In an interview with Channel 12, Golan remarked, “I hope to meet with all of them by Sunday.” When pressed by the broadcaster on whether Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman was part of his Thursday itinerary, Golan opted against disclosing names, according to The Times of Israel.

Outlining his political strategy, Golan emphasised his commitment to persuading fellow opposition leaders that they share a unified cause. He stated that they are bound by “an overarching mission: to bring hope to the people of Israel.”

Furthermore, Golan stressed that establishing a new administration is vital to effectively managing pressing security challenges, halting the incumbent government's controversial judicial overhaul and revitalising hope among younger people, who are currently “asking whether they even want to live in this country.” (ANI)

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