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Home / World / India reaffirms commitment to stronger regional health cooperation at first BIMSTEC Health Ministers’ Meeting

India reaffirms commitment to stronger regional health cooperation at first BIMSTEC Health Ministers’ Meeting

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ANI
Updated At : 01:02 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Colombo [Sri Lanka], November 11 (ANI): Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda addressed the inaugural BIMSTEC Health Ministers’ Meeting in Colombo, Sri Lanka, highlighting India’s progress towards Universal Health Coverage through Ayushman Bharat, strengthened public health infrastructure and digital healthcare initiatives.

In a post on X regarding his address, Nadda stated, "Addressed the historic First BIMSTEC Health Ministers’ Meeting in Colombo, Sri Lanka, reaffirming India’s commitment to building a healthier, safer and more resilient Bay of Bengal region."

Emphasising regional solidarity, the Minister called for enhanced cooperation in health security, pandemic preparedness, One Health and traditional medicine, while reaffirming India’s readiness to share its expertise and best practices with BIMSTEC member nations.

Nadda further noted on X, "Highlighted India’s transformative healthcare initiatives under Ayushman Bharat, digital health and eSanjeevani, and expressed our readiness to share expertise and best practices with BIMSTEC partners."

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He also highlighted India’s commitment to hosting the BIMSTEC Centre of Excellence in Traditional Medicine at Jamnagar, Gujarat, to promote joint research, capacity building and knowledge exchange, stating, "India is proud to host the BIMSTEC Centre of Excellence in Traditional Medicine at Jamnagar, fostering joint research, capacity building and knowledge exchange."

Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’, India remains committed to building a healthier, more inclusive and resilient BIMSTEC region, ensuring accessible, affordable and inclusive healthcare so that no country is left behind.

The high-level engagement builds upon the minister's arrival in Colombo on Tuesday to attend the inaugural summit, where he was received by India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha.

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Expressing his objectives for the visit, Nadda had stated on X, "Arrived in Colombo, Sri Lanka, to participate in the historic first BIMSTEC Health Ministers’ Meeting. Looking forward to engaging with my counterparts from BIMSTEC member nations to strengthen regional health cooperation, advance shared public health priorities and foster greater collaboration in healthcare."

He further added on X, "Guided by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of Neighbourhood First and Act East, India remains committed to building a healthier, more resilient and prosperous BIMSTEC region."

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the visit represents a pivotal milestone in bolstering regional collaboration, addressing shared public health goals and deepening health partnerships between India, Sri Lanka and fellow BIMSTEC member states.

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Highlighting this objective, the ministry shared on X, "Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Shri JP Nadda arrives in Colombo, Sri Lanka, to participate in the historic first BIMSTEC Health Ministers’ Meeting. The visit marks an important step towards strengthening regional health cooperation, advancing shared public health priorities and deepening India’s healthcare partnership with Sri Lanka and other BIMSTEC member nations."

The ministerial deliberations followed the commencement of the BIMSTEC Senior Officials’ Meeting on Health in Colombo on Tuesday, which laid the groundwork for the discussions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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