India reaffirms commitment to Women Peacekeepers at Global South Conference

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): In a powerful speech at the inaugural session of the Conference for Women Peacekeepers from the Global South, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday emphasised the nation's enduring commitment to the United Nations' peacekeeping efforts and its continuous support for women in peace and security roles.

Marking the 25th anniversary of the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security, Jaishankar highlighted how this resolution has advanced the role of women in peacekeeping.

"India is proud of its contributions and association with UN peacekeeping, a commitment that spans decades. Since the 1950s, India has contributed over 290,000 peacekeepers across more than 50 missions. In fact, India remains the largest Troop Contributing Country to this day. Currently, more than 5,000 Indian peacekeepers are deployed in nine of the eleven active missions, often in challenging and hostile environments, with a singular focus: the advancement of global peace and security," he said.

"In this pursuit, India has unfortunately lost nearly 180 peacekeepers, whose supreme sacrifices are etched in the history of our collective endeavours forever. One such individual, Captain Gurbachan Singh Salaria, posthumously honoured with the Param Vir Chakra for his courage during the UN Mission in Congo, remains a beacon of inspiration. His is the singular case of this highest honour being awarded for operations conducted abroad," he added.

Highlighting the country's role in empowering women in peacekeeping, Jaishankar affirmed that India has been at the forefront of deploying women in peacekeeping roles, both military and police.

The first chapter of this journey began in the 1960s, when Indian women, as medical officers, were deployed in Congo. In 2007, India was the first to deploy an all-women-formed Police Unit in Liberia--a pioneering initiative that had an indelible impact on both the host community and the broader UN framework.

"Today, India proudly continues this legacy, with over 150 women peacekeepers deployed across six critical missions, including those in the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Lebanon, Golan Heights, Western Sahara, and Abyei," he added.

Sharing the examples of "exemplary women peacekeepers", who have inspired others globally, like Kiran Bedi, who served as the first woman UN Police Advisor; Major Suman Gawani and Major Radhika Sen, recipients of the UN Military Gender Advocate Award in 2019 and 2023, respectively; and Seema Dhundia, who led the first all-women Formed Police Unit in Liberia.

Jaishankar also highlighted the importance of upcoming international events, such as the Peacekeeping Ministerial in Berlin and the Peacebuilding Architecture Review in New York, where the discussions at this conference could help shape key decisions.

"The participation of women in peace operations makes it more diverse and inclusive. It is essential that we continue to increase the representation of women in peacekeeping. This is not only a matter of quantity but equally of quality. Women peacekeepers often have unique access to local communities, acting as role models for women in conflict zones. Training courses tailored to include modules sensitizing peacekeepers to issues related to women will enhance the effectiveness of peace operations," he said.

"India remains committed to supporting Global South nations in building their peacekeeping capacities. Through initiatives led by the Centre for UN Peacekeeping, India will continue to offer training and capacity-building programs, including courses specifically designed for women peacekeepers, as we did with ASEAN countries in 2023," he added.

Guided by the philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," or "the world is one family," India reaffirms its dedication to global peacekeeping efforts, recognizing the invaluable contributions of women peacekeepers as pillars of peace, leadership, and inspiration for future generations.

"At the heart of our foreign policy lies a commitment to peacekeeping--rooted in dialogue, diplomacy, and cooperation. Guided by the philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," the belief that the world is one family, India will continue to contribute meaningfully to the cause of UN peacekeeping," he said. (ANI)

