Home / World / India reaffirms Global Climate Commitment at IUCN Congress in Abu Dhabi

India reaffirms Global Climate Commitment at IUCN Congress in Abu Dhabi

ANI
Updated At : 03:10 PM Oct 10, 2025 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 10 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, and External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, participated in the ongoing International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi, highlighting India's readiness to strengthen global partnerships for a sustainable and green future.

In a post on X, the Minister said, "Enjoyed a constructive discussion with Dr. Grethel Aguilar, Director-General, International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), and other Ministers on the way forward for our shared mission of conservation and sustainability at the IUCN Congress in Abu Dhabi."

He also shared that he took part in a roundtable hosted by IUCN President H.E. Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak on "Nature's Promise for Climate & People." The Minister described it as a "meaningful exchange on aligning global conservation and climate goals on the road to Belem and beyond," reaffirming India's commitment to collective action for conservation and climate sustainability. The Minister emphasised that India stands ready to deepen global partnerships for a green future.

India became a State Member of IUCN in 1969, through the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).

The official website of IUCN notes how India is a megadiverse country with only 2.4% of the world's land area, and yet accounting for 7-8% of all recorded species, including over 45,000 species of plants and 91,000 species of animals.

"The country's diverse physical features and climatic conditions have resulted in a variety of ecosystems such as forests, wetlands, grasslands, desert, coastal and marine ecosystems which harbour and sustain high biodiversity and contribute to human well-being. Four of 34 globally identified biodiversity hotspots: The Himalayas, the Western Ghats, the North-East, and the Nicobar Islands, can be found in India", IUCN noted.

The IUCN Congress 2025 taking place in Abu Dhabi has five themes described on the website as- Scaling Up Resilient Conservation Action, Reducing Climate Overshoot Risks, Delivering on Equity, Transitioning to Nature-Positive Economies and Societies and Disruptive Innovation and Leadership for Conservation. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

