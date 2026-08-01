India reaffirms strengthening ties during Benin National Day celebrations

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): India reaffirmed its commitment to further strengthening its partnership and advancing ties in cooperation across several areas of mutual interest during the National Day celebrations of Benin.

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The event was attended by Secretary (Economic Relations), Sudhakar Dalela, as the Chief Guest of the National Day celebrations.

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Sharing the details in a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "Secretary (Economic Relations) Shri Sudhakar Dalela participated as Chief Guest at the National Day celebrations of the Republic of Benin. He reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthening India-Benin relationship and working towards advancing cooperation across diverse sectors of mutual interest."

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https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2083413237996085400?s=20

Earlier today in a post on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also extended wishes to FM Corinne Amori Brunet, the Government and people of the Republic of Benin on their National Day.

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https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2083354669133533650?s=20

India and Benin have friendly ties characterised by democracy and secularism.

The High Commission of India, Abuja, concurrently accredited to Benin, noted in a bilateral brief how Benin stands as a shining example of a tolerant, progressive multi-ethnic and multi-religious society with a multi-party democracy, is a natural partner to India, being the world's largest democracy.

Benin, as a member of several international forums, including the United Nations, works closely with India.

During the visit to India of the then President of Benin Dr. Boni Yayi in March 2009, Benin extended its unflinching support to India in her bid for a Permanent Seat in an expanded UN Security Council. Benin expressed solidarity with India in its efforts to tackle the scourge of terrorism, which has become the biggest threat to international peace and security at the current time, the statement said.

India and Benin have also established two institutional mechanisms to review the bilateral engagement: the Joint Commission Meeting and Foreign Office Consultations.

Beninese Armed Forces have been attending training courses in defence institutions in India under the ITEC program. In addition, Benin Armed Forces have also regularly participated in various military exercises and events organised in India. The focus of defence cooperation remains on capacity building through training assistance. In addition, vacancies in UN courses are also being provided.

As per the brief, India has emerged as the largest trading partner of Benin with two-way trade touching US $ 1.3 billion in 2024-25. Lead items of India's exports were rice, pharmaceutical products, electrical machinery, cotton, and automobiles, particularly two-and three-wheelers among others.

India has extended Lines of Credit worth US$ 208.25 million to Benin, of which US$ 159 million constitutes bilateral Lines of Credit. Projects worth US$ 17 million have been completed, which include US$ 15 million for agricultural equipment and two grants of US$ 1 million each for mutually identified projects in the health & education sectors, the statement noted. (ANI)

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