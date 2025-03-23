India receives Mahatma Gandhi artefacts from South Africa

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on Sunday received artefacts and documents related to Mahatma Gandhi from the Phoenix Settlement Trust-Gandhi Development Trust (PST-GDT) in South Africa.

Notably, Mahatma Gandhi established the Phoenix Settlement, his first ashram-like community, in 1904 in Inanda, near Durban, South Africa.

In a post on X, Jaishankar expressed his gratitude, stating, "Privileged to witness the handing over of artefacts and documents related to Mahatma Gandhi by @PST_GDT (Phoenix Settlement Trust-Gandhi Development Trust), South Africa to National Gandhi Museum, New Delhi."

Mahatma Gandhi's experiences in South Africa between 1893 and 1914 were crucial in shaping his political ideology, particularly his philosophy of Satyagraha. Faced with racial discrimination and injustice, Gandhi realized that non-violent resistance could be an effective tool for challenging oppressive systems.

"Bapu's life and message continue to inspire generations to come," the post added.

Mahatma Gandhi's life journey was a remarkable tale of transformation, perseverance, and selfless service. Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, India, Gandhi was a key leader in the Indian independence movement against British rule.

Gandhi led a 240-mile march from his ashram in Sabarmati to the coastal village of Dandi to protest the British government's monopoly on salt production and the heavy taxation on it.

He also led the Quit India Movement, a civil disobedience movement demanding immediate independence for India. He advocated for non-cooperation with the British authorities, urging Indians to withdraw from British institutions, return honours conferred by the British empire, and boycott British-made goods.

Tragically, On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in Birla's house.

Gandhi's death sent shockwaves throughout India and the world, but his legacy continues to inspire movements for justice and freedom across the globe.

India observes Martyrs' Day every year on January 30 to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and to honour his contribution towards the freedom of the country. (ANI)

