India records highest surge in QS Subject Rankings 2026

London [UK], March 26 (ANI): QS Quacquarelli Symonds, the global experts on higher education intelligence, has published the 16th annual edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject.

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The rankings benchmark more than 21,000 academic programmes across 1,900 universities in over 100 countries, spanning 55 disciplines and five broad faculty areas.

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India's performance in 2026 is, by any measure, the edition's most striking national story. A total of 99 institutions, 20 more than last year, feature 599 times across the rankings, a 12.4% increase from 2025. The volume gain is significant; the quality story is more so. Of India's 599 entries, 265 improved their prior-year position, and just 80 declined -- a positive swing ratio that no comparably large system comes close to matching, according to a release.

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Among countries with at least 10 ranked institutions, India leads the world in the proportion of entries climbing the table. 120 entries debut this year, placing India fourth globally for new appearances, behind only the United States (287), China (181), and the United Kingdom (159). The breadth of the advance is as notable as its pace.

QS Quacquarelli Symonds CEO Jessica Turner said, "India's rise this year is not just about scale: it's about momentum in quality and global competitiveness. The breadth of improvement across engineering, technology and business signals a system that is accelerating with intent. The next phase will be defined by how effectively institutions deepen research strength, build global partnerships, and sharpen their distinctiveness on the world stage."

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According to the QS World University Rankings Subject 2026, India has emerged as the fastest-growing major system, with institution counts increasing by a remarkable 44% (rising from 79 in 2025 to 99 in 2026), outpacing all other top-10 nations except for the UK. India is now the fourth most represented nation globally with 54 institutions featured overall, a 390% increase over the past decade.

Across the five broad faculty areas, Natural Sciences sees the most new entrants (five), while Engineering & Technology -- the country's most strategically consequential cluster -- records 12 of 18 entries rising and none failing to appear. Arts & Humanities, the thinnest of India's broad-area footprints, has five entries with four declining -- the one area where the overall trend runs in reverse, the release noted.

India records 27 top-50 positions across subjects and broad faculty areas -- more than double the 12 recorded in 2024 -- earned by 12 institutions. Leading the individual charge is the Indian School of Mines University, Dhanbad, ranked 21st globally in Mineral & Mining Engineering, and IIM Ahmedabad, which ranks 21st in both Business & Management Studies and Marketing. The latter is a subject debut: India has never before appeared in Marketing's global rankings. IIT Bombay leads by volume, appearing 30 times across the rankings, followed by IIT Kharagpur (29), and the University of Delhi and IIT Madras (28 each). Eight institutions feature more than 20 times.

IIT Delhi (IITD) delivered the edition's most complete single-institution performance. It records six top-50 entries, leads India in four subjects -- Chemical Engineering (48th, its first top-50 appearance), Electrical & Electronic Engineering (36th), Mechanical, Aeronautical & Manufacturing Engineering (44th, best in over a decade), and the Engineering & Technology broad area (36th) -- and ranks second in Computer Science at 45th. That result in Computer Science is IITD's best ever.

IIT Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) makes its debut in Petroleum Engineering and immediately ranks 28th -- India's best performance in that subject since IIT Madras ranked 21st in 2023. It also climbs to 22nd in Mineral & Mining Engineering, making it second in India in both subjects. Meanwhile, IIT Bombay (IITB) enters the top 50 in Chemical Engineering (49th, its best since 2020), Civil & Structural Engineering (42nd), Computer Science (44th), and Electrical & Electronic Engineering (44th). It also rises to 36th in Mineral & Mining and ranks 42nd overall in the Engineering & Technology broad area.

IIT Madras (IITM) records four top-50 results: Petroleum Engineering (29th), Civil & Structural Engineering (46th, first top-50 appearance since 2014), Mechanical, Aeronautical & Manufacturing Engineering (48th), and Mineral & Mining Engineering (48th).

IIM Ahmedabad rises from 27th to 21st in Business & Management Studies, leading India in the subject, and debuts at 21st in Marketing -- the first time any Indian institution has been ranked in that discipline. IIM Calcutta enters the global top 50 in Business & Management Studies (47th).

OP Jindal Global University rises to 35th in Law and 90th in Politics & International Studies, where it leads India's six ranked institutions. The university's ascent in both subjects in a single year is among the most rapid climbs in any Indian institution across the rankings, as per the release.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) ranks 105th for Medicine, up sharply from 145th last year. This is India's highest-ever position in the subject.

Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, rises from 84th to 45th in Pharmacy & Pharmacology, entering the global top 50 in the subject for the first time. (ANI)

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