icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / India reiterates commitment to peaceful, stable Indian Ocean region under MAHASAGAR vision at 10th IOD

India reiterates commitment to peaceful, stable Indian Ocean region under MAHASAGAR vision at 10th IOD

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:35 AM May 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): India reiterated its commitment to a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indian Ocean region, guided by its Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and Neighbourhood First policy, during the 10th Indian Ocean Dialogue (IOD-10) held in the national capital.

Advertisement

According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the dialogue took place from May 7 to 8 under the theme "Indian Ocean Region in a Transforming World", bringing together senior officials, policymakers, scholars and experts from Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) member states and dialogue partners to discuss key regional and global developments.

Advertisement

The MEA said the Dialogue was organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) and the IORA Secretariat.

Advertisement

The inaugural session featured addresses by Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Mauritius Minister of Regional Integration and International Trade Dhananjay Ramful, and Yemen Minister of State Waleed Mohammed Al Qadimi.

The leaders stressed the importance of enhanced cooperation, collective security, and sustainable development in the Indian Ocean region amid evolving geopolitical and economic challenges.

Advertisement

The Dialogue, described as a premier Track 1.5 forum of IORA, provided a platform for open discussions on maritime security, the Blue Economy, trade and investment, and sustainable development.

The MEA noted that India has previously hosted multiple editions of the Dialogue, including the inaugural session in Kerala in 2014, the sixth edition in New Delhi in 2019, and the eighth edition held virtually in 2021.

"A premier Track 1.5 forum of IORA, IOD enables open and constructive exchange of views on strategic issues of common concern, including maritime security, Blue Economy, trade and investment, and sustainable development," the statement read.

The 10th edition holds added significance as India currently holds the IORA Chairship for 2025-27.

India reiterated its focus on strengthening regional cooperation and promoting collective growth across the Indian Ocean region.

"India reiterated its commitment to a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indian Ocean region, guided by its Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and Neighbourhood First policy," the statement added.

The valedictory session of the Dialogue featured a special address by former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed, while Secretary (East) P Kumaran outlined India's priorities as IORA Chair and highlighted key outcomes of the discussions.

The MEA said the deliberations are expected to support ongoing efforts within IORA to enhance regional cooperation and promote security and shared prosperity across the Indian Ocean region. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts