India rejects "motivated, baseless" comments made by Pakistan on Waqf Amendment Act




ANI
Updated At : 09:52 PM Apr 15, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): India has rejected as "motivated and baseless" comments made by Pakistan on the Waqf Amendment Act.

In response to media queries regarding comments made by Pakistan on Waqf Bill, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on a matter that is internal to India.

"We strongly reject the motivated and baseless comments made by Pakistan on the Waqf Amendment Act enacted by the Parliament of India. Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on a matter that is internal to India. Pakistan would do better to look at its own abysmal record when it comes to protecting the rights of minorities, instead of preaching to others," Jaiswal said.

The Parliament passed the Waqf Amendment Bill in the budget session after which it was given assent by President Droupadi Murmu.

The Waqf Act seeks to enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improve the registration process and increase the role of technology in managing Waqf records .

The changes in Waqf laws in India from 1913 to 2024 show a strong effort to protect and manage Waqf properties for society's benefit while ensuring a proper administration system. Each law aimed to solve current problems while keeping the main purpose of Waqf endowments. The Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 is an important step toward making Waqf management more transparent, responsible, and inclusive.

The Waqf Amendment Act seeks to establish a secular, transparent, and accountable system for Waqf administration.

While Waqf properties serve religious and charitable purposes, their management involves legal, financial, and administrative responsibilities that require structured governance.

The role of Waqf Boards and the Central Waqf Council (CWC) is not religious but regulatory, ensuring legal compliance and safeguarding public interest.

By introducing checks and balances, empowering stakeholders, and improving governance, the Act sets a progressive and fair framework for Waqf administration in India. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

