India responds to Pakistan removing bolsters outside Indian HC in Islamabad, queue liner at Pak HC in Delhi removed

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): In a definitive move, the queue liner installed outside the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has been removed, government sources said, days after Pakistani authorities removed parking poles outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

Advertisement

According to government sources, the queue liner outside the Pakistan High Commission, located in a lane, was removed following action by the Pakistani side on Monday to remove parking poles outside India's High Commission in Islamabad.

Advertisement

The move comes three days after Pakistani authorities removed the security poles outside the Indian diplomatic mission in Islamabad.

Advertisement

The reciprocal action comes amid strained India-Pakistan ties following the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, in which 26 people were killed.

India has maintained a firm position against Pakistan-backed terrorism and has repeatedly called for credible and verifiable action against those responsible for supporting cross-border terror.

Advertisement

The decisive move by local authorities in New Delhi unfolded amidst a diplomatic standoff between the South Asian nations following the unprovoked attack by Pakistan-backed terrorists in Pahalgam last year that killed 26 people.

The Pakistani-backed Pahalgam terror attack was followed by a strong counteraction by India. Demonstrating strong military resolve, India launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation to strike terror infrastructure, with active military exchanges continuing until May 10, when a desperate Pakistan was forced to seek a ceasefire.

Exposing Pakistan's shrinking international leverage in the region, United States Ambassador Sergio Gor, during a high-profile visit to Srinagar on Wednesday, explicitly acknowledged Jammu and Kashmir as an "important part of India". Affirming the ground reality and highlighting massive security gains made by Indian authorities, the statement, coming from the first US envoy to visit the region in six years, triggered a defensive reaction from Pakistan, which quickly summoned the senior-most American diplomat in Islamabad to lodge its objections.

Following high-level engagements with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Gor praised the substantial efforts made by both the Central Government and the Jammu and Kashmir administration to bolster regional stability and safety. Recognising these key security strides, the envoy signalled that Washington is evaluating a downgrade of its travel advisory for the region.

"This is an important part of India, and so I am here visiting for the first time. It is an incredibly beautiful place, and I'm thrilled to be here, thrilled to see this place," Gor stated while addressing local media.

Gor, who serves concurrently as the US special envoy for South and Central Asia, highlighted that Washington routinely assesses safety guidelines for its citizens.

"I cannot make any big announcements here today, but it is something we are going to look at," Gor noted, emphasising that both the Central and Jammu and Kashmir governments "have made some incredible steps in keeping this area safer".

He added, "We will be looking at if the travel warning that is recommended by the US is something that should be downgraded because, as I said earlier, this is a beautiful area. I think a lot of Americans would enjoy coming here and seeing the beauty".

Rattled by the high-profile visit and the explicit recognition of India's territorial integrity, Pakistan's foreign ministry summoned US Charge d'Affaires Natalie Baker in Islamabad to hand over a "strong demarche". Attempting to push back against the unambiguous stance from the top US official, Islamabad issued a statement alleging Gor's remarks were "factually incorrect". (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)