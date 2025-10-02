DT
Home / World / India rips Pakistan over its hypocrisy on human rights, calls it " a country with worst record"

India rips Pakistan over its hypocrisy on human rights, calls it " a country with worst record"

ANI
Updated At : 11:55 AM Oct 02, 2025 IST
Geneva [Switzerland], October 2 (ANI): India slammed Pakistan at the 60th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, for its "hypocrisy" on human rights and highlighting the persecution of minorities within Pakistan.

Representing India, diplomat Mohammed Hussain said it was "deeply ironic" that a country with one of the worst human rights records was attempting to lecture others.

"They misuse this forum with fabricated allegations against India, which only expose their hypocrisy," he said, addressing the 34th council meeting.

Hussain added that instead of resorting to propaganda, Pakistan should confront its "state-sponsored persecution and systematic discrimination" against its own religious and ethnic minorities.

Subsequently at the 35th meeting, using the right to reply Pakistan's envoy Abbas Sarwar accused India of deflecting attention from what he called the "dire human rights situation" in Jammu and Kashmir. "The Indian government has made yet another futile claim to avoid scrutiny of its record in the territory," he said, repeating Islamabad's long-standing line on Kashmir. He further alleged that the situation in Ladakh exposed the "truth of India's illegal measures of August 2019."

The exchange came against the backdrop of growing discontent inside Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Nasir Aziz Khan, spokesperson of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), addressed the UNHRC, urging international intervention against what he described as Pakistan's intensifying repression in the region.

Khan highlighted recent protests in PoJK, including a complete shutdown and wheel-jam strike on September 29, led by the Joint Awami Action Committee. He accused Islamabad of deploying Rangers, suspending internet services, and imposing a communication blackout to stifle dissent. "More than three million Kashmiris in PoJK are under siege, while two million abroad are cut off from their families," Khan said, calling the situation a deliberate attempt to silence peaceful resistance.

Muzaffarabad, the capital of PoJK, has seen days of demonstrations over unmet demands ranging from reduced electricity tariffs to subsidised wheat flour and better healthcare. The unrest, which began as a peaceful strike, has turned violent, leaving at least three people dead and more than 22 injured. Protesters are also demanding the removal of 12 legislative seats reserved for refugees settled in Pakistan, arguing that they distort representation.

The Pakistani government has responded with heavy security measures, including flag marches, deployment of Rangers, and suspension of phone and internet networks in key districts.

Earlier, a was seminar held during the ongoing session in Geneva also highlighted the deteriorating human rights conditions in Pakistan and Bangladesh. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

