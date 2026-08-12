India rolls out 19 customised passenger coaches for Bangladesh Railway

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, is set to achieve another significant milestone with the rollout of the first rake comprising 19 LHB broad gauge passenger coaches for Bangladesh Railway on Wednesday.

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The Ministry of Railways said in a press release that the first rake comprises 03 AC Sleeper Cars, 03 AC Chair Cars, 11 Non-AC Chair Cars and 02 Power Cars. These coaches incorporate several unique design features and modifications, many of which have been developed for the first time in LHB-type coaches.

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The release further mentioned that the coaches have been specially customised to meet the operational and passenger requirements of Bangladesh Railway.

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The seating arrangement incorporates specially designed reclining chairs with stainless steel armrests and stainless steel footrests, offering multiple reclining positions for enhanced passenger comfort. The coaches are equipped with a number of passenger-centric features, including fans in AC coaches, an integrated CCTV surveillance system, a passenger alarm system, partially openable windows, a Baby Care Room and a Prayer Room.

Considering the specific operating conditions, the roof structure has been strengthened to withstand additional loading arising from passengers travelling on the roof during peak traffic periods.

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The release highlighted that a major technological feature is the incorporation of crashworthy design provisions complying with European Standard EN 15227. This required a comprehensive redesign of the car body shell to enhance collision performance and passenger safety. The electrical system of these coaches has also been specially designed for 415 V operation, as against the conventional 750 V system used in Indian Railways coaches.

It noted how the association between the Railway Coach Factory and Bangladesh Railway began with the successful supply of 120 LHB broad gauge passenger coaches during 2015-16.

Building upon this successful partnership, Bangladesh Railway once again entrusted RCF, through RITES, with a prestigious order in 2024 for the manufacture and supply of 200 broad gauge passenger coaches in seven variants. (ANI)

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