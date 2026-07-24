Bucharest [Romania], July 24 (ANI): India and Romania will observe 2028 as the "India-Romania Year of Innovation" to mark 80 years of diplomatic relations, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George, announced on Friday while highlighting the outcomes of President Droupadi Murmu's State visit to Romania

Advertisement

Addressing a special media briefing on her visit, from July 23-25, George said, "As India and Romania prepare to celebrate 80 years of diplomatic relations in 2028, both sides have agreed to observe the occasion as the 'India-Romania Year of Innovation."

Advertisement

He said three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu and Romanian President Nicusor Dan.

Advertisement

"A Program on Cooperation (POC) on Science and Technology for the years 2026-2029 between the National Authority for Research of Romania and the Department of Science and Technology of India, which envisages the implementation of joint projects in the field of natural sciences, engineering and technology, medical and health sciences, and agricultural sciences", he said.

He added, "An MOU on the establishment of a Chair--India Chair or ICCR Chair--in Indian Studies at the University of Bucharest, signed to further strengthen academic cooperation and promote Indian language and culture."

Advertisement

"An MOU in the field of sports between the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the National Sport Agency of Romania. As you are aware, Romania has expertise in the field of sports, particularly in gymnastics and swimming, and there is good scope for collaboration in training," he said.

He said the science and technology agreement envisages joint projects in natural sciences, engineering and technology, medical and health sciences, and agricultural sciences, while the India Chair at the University of Bucharest will strengthen academic cooperation and promote Indian language and culture. The sports agreement is expected to enhance collaboration in areas such as gymnastics and swimming.

Highlighting the broader outcomes of the visit, George said India and Romania are looking to build a comprehensive partnership with a focus on expanding trade, investment, technology cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

"We are looking into a comprehensive partnership. It is a new chapter in the relationship, looking at doubling the trade, which is again significant," he said.

George said the future roadmap would centre on the "3 Ts" of trade, technology and tourism.

"One, trade, of course, doubling the trade, then more investment. There are already 1,000 Indian companies engaged in Romania. There are certain niche technologies which are available in Romania with the companies, so more collaboration with the companies should help us to have more engagement in the technology field, particularly in technology transfer as well. And then tourism," he said.

He noted that 560 Indian companies are registered in Romania, while another 500 companies registered in other European countries have operations there, reflecting growing business engagement.

On direct air connectivity between New Delhi and Bucharest, George said the issue featured in discussions during President Murmu's visit.

"All the three countries which Honourable Rashtrapatiji [President Murmu] visited raised the proposal of how to build this connectivity, particularly in terms of air connectivity," he said.

George said growing tourism, increasing interest in Indian films and the movement of students and professionals have strengthened the case for direct flights.

"So the trade, technology and tourism, and of course talent. Around 20,000 Indians are in Romania, which is a significant number. That is also another reason why this growing interest for direct air connectivity is coming out. But it is on our wish list; it is still a work in progress," he said.

Highlighting the contribution of the Indian community, George said both the Romanian President and Prime Minister appreciated the role played by Indians working in the country.

"Both the President and the Prime Minister mentioned how important the contributions of the Indians who are working here are. They were very appreciative of the quality, sincerity, dedication and commitment of the Indians who are working in Romania," he said.

George added that India had also highlighted the strength of its skilled youth workforce and its contribution to economic growth in partner countries, expressing hope for greater mobility of Indian professionals to Romania. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)