India, Russia advance military cooperation at high-level Army-to-Army talks

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): India and Russia held discussions on further deepening their military partnership during the 5th Sub Working Group (Land) meeting.

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Sharing the details in a post on X, the Indian Army said that the meeting took place under the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission (IRIGC) on Military & Military Technical Cooperation, marking another significant milestone in strengthening defence ties between the Indian Army and the Russian Land Forces.

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The post added, "Both sides held productive deliberations aimed at enhancing mutual learning, operational synergy and bilateral military capabilities, further reinforcing the longstanding India-Russia defence partnership."

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As per the ADGPI, the delegation also visited the Shatrujeet Brigade to explore additional avenues of defence cooperation.

https://x.com/adgpi/status/2058213619029152049?s=20

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As India and Russia continue to intensify the footprint of their "privileged strategic partnership," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during his visit to India in May, revealed that Moscow and New Delhi have engaged in "detailed discussions" spanning the high-stakes sectors of defence manufacturing, space exploration, and fertiliser cooperation.

Addressing a press conference in the capital following the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Lavrov underscored the depth of the diplomatic engagement, noting that he held an extended dialogue with PM Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

These deliberations, he noted, were anchored in the foundational agreements established during the India-Russia summit held in New Delhi last December between Russian President Vladimir Putin and PM Modi.

"During the talks with the Foreign Minister of India, S. Jaishankar, and during a lengthy reception and conversation with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, we discussed the key areas of our privileged strategic partnership," Lavrov stated.

The Russian Foreign Minister confirmed that the roadmap for the future includes the joint production of weapons and intensified collaboration in the space sector, alongside critical efforts to stabilise the supply of fertilisers.

With an eye on insulating the bilateral bond from external geopolitical shocks, Lavrov emphasised that both nations are working to "improve the mechanisms of cooperation" to ensure their economic ties remain resilient against "negative, unfriendly pressure from third countries."

Energy security remained a focal point of the briefing, with Lavrov noting that the Kremlin remains responsive to New Delhi's energy demands.

Also, later this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the BRICS summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi under India's chairmanship for the year 2026, the Kremlin has confirmed.

Russian Embassy in South Africa, in a post on social media platform X, cited an aide to Putin, Yury Ushakov, as saying that the Russian President will attend the BRICS Summit from September 12 to 13.

"President of Russia Vladimir Putin will attend the BRICS summit in New Delhi on September 12-13 - Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov," the X post read.

This will be the second visit for Putin to India in a year. He was last in New Delhi for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit that took place in December 2025. (ANI)

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