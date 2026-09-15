India-Russia energy cooperation important pillar of partnership, talks underway to expand collaboration: MEA

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): India-Russia energy cooperation remains an "important pillar" of the bilateral partnership, with both sides engaged in discussions to further strengthen and expand collaboration in the sector, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India and Russia have a longstanding partnership in the energy sector, including in nuclear energy, and highlighted the Kudankulam nuclear power project as a successful example of bilateral cooperation.

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"The energy cooperation between India and Russia is an important pillar of our partnership. Both countries have been collaborating in the energy sector for a long time, including in the field of nuclear energy. The Kudankulam project is a successful example of India-Russia collaboration in the energy sector," Jaiswal said during the MEA's biweekly press briefing in the national capital.

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He said India is keen to further expand energy cooperation with Moscow, adding that technical teams from both sides have been holding consultations on various aspects of the partnership.

"We would like to further strengthen and expand this energy cooperation with Russia. Both sides have been in discussions, and technical teams have been engaged in consultations on various aspects of cooperation," the MEA spokesperson said.

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The remarks come amid India's continued emphasis on strengthening its energy security and diversifying cooperation with key partners across the energy sector.

His remarks come as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 11 met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in the national capital and reviewed progress in bilateral ties.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the two leaders held wide-ranging discussions on various aspects of the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership and reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation in trade, energy, defence, space and people-to-people ties.

The leaders agreed to remain engaged in strengthening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia, which has continued to grow despite geopolitical uncertainties.

Putin also invited PM Modi to visit Russia for the 24th India-Russia Annual Summit. PM Modi accepted the invitation, with dates to be decided through diplomatic channels. (ANI)

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