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Home / World / India, Russia hold Foreign Office Consultations, discuss on "schedule of upcoming contacts", bilateral ties

India, Russia hold Foreign Office Consultations, discuss on "schedule of upcoming contacts", bilateral ties

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ANI
Updated At : 01:00 AM Mar 31, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): India and Russia on Monday held Foreign Office Consultations in the national capital, during which both sides reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral ties under their Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership and also discussed the schedule of upcoming engagements between the two countries.

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According to a post on X by the Ministry of External Affairs, the consultations were co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko.

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The discussions covered a wide range of issues, including bilateral cooperation as well as regional and global developments of mutual interest, and reviewed the entire gamut of India-Russia relations.

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"India-Russia Foreign Office Consultations, co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, were held in New Delhi today. Both sides reviewed the full spectrum of Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership and shared perspectives on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest," the MEA's post read.

According to a statement from the Embassy of Russia in India, the discussions also included key items on the bilateral agenda, notably the schedule of upcoming high-level contacts.

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"On March 30, in New Delhi, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko held consultations with Vikram Misri, Foreign Secretary, India's Ministry of External Affairs. The parties discussed a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda, including the schedule of upcoming contacts, as well as exchanged views on regional and international matters," the statement read.

Following the meeting, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister also met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, the EAM said that he had a "good" meeting with Rudenko.

"Good to meet Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko of Russia. Spoke about further advancement of our wide-ranging cooperation. As well as regional and global developments," the post read.

The Russian side also noted that Rudenko was received by EAM Jaishankar during his visit, underscoring the continued high-level engagement between the two countries. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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