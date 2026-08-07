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Home / World / India, Russia reaffirm commitment to advance defence industrial and technological cooperation

India, Russia reaffirm commitment to advance defence industrial and technological cooperation

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ANI
Updated At : 11:03 PM Aug 07, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): India and Russia have renewed their pledge to bolster confidence and accelerate defence industrial and technological collaboration during the fifth India-Russia Army Land System Sub-Group (ALSSG) conference in the national capital.

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Held from August 4 to 7 under the framework of the India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC), the four-day assembly sought to fortify the longstanding security ties uniting both countries.

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"Lt Gen Rahul R Singh, DCOAS (CD&S), led the Indian delegation. Maj Gen Tufekchi Aleksandr, Deputy Head of the Main Armoured Directorate, Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, headed the Russian delegation. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing mutual trust and advancing defence industrial and technological cooperation," the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) posted on X.

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The military discussions build upon the 14th assembly of the India-Russia Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism (CT) in New Delhi, where the strategic partners exchanged anti-terror strategies and agreed to expand joint mechanisms tackling violent extremism, radicalisation, financial channels of terror and the illicit exploitation of modern digital financial instruments.

During the July 8 session, joint chairs Sibi George, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and Dmitry Lyubinsky, Russia's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, assessed existing and evolving international and regional security risks, according to the MEA.

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Additionally, both partner states underlined their commitment to deepening anti-terror coordination across bilateral channels as well as multilateral bodies, including the United Nations, BRICS, EAG and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

"Both sides condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, and condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, India, on April 22, 2025, and the terror incident near Red Fort, New Delhi, on November 10, 2025. They called for concerted action against terrorists and terrorist groups, including those listed in the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee and their proxy groups and affiliates," the MEA statement read. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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