"India-Russia relation has become tradition, PM Modi and Putin are very big friends": Indian-origin Russian lawmaker

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Indian-origin Russian Deputat (akin to an MLA in India) Abhay Kumar Singh said on Thursday that India-Russia ties have evolved beyond a mere relationship and have become a tradition. He described Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin as "very big friends."

In an interview with ANI, Kursk Deputat Abhay Singh recalled past diplomatic ties, mentioning the friendship between former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and then-Soviet Union Premier Nikita Khrushchev, as well as Jawahar Lal Nehru and Joseph Stalin.

On being asked about India-Russia ties, Singh said, "Indo-Russian relation is not only a relation, now it has become a tradition. I think three or four generations of both countries are watching our friendship. After the independence of India, after the Second World War in Russia, Soviet Union, our relation is going to the better and better side. So, everywhere something is increasing. Now our two head of our countries, Mr Narendra Modi and Mr Vladimir Putin, they are very big friends."

"You can see before the head of our country, Indira Gandhi and Nikita Khrushchev, they were also friends. Before that, Jawaharlal Nehru was also a friend of Russia with Stalin. So everywhere they know India and Russia, they are friends. And Russian people see any Indian person, they think that he is our friend. I think same emotions we have got in India also," he added.

Expressing optimism about bilateral ties deepening in the future, he said, "Our friendship is increasing to the better side, and it will go this year; next year, it will be deeper and deeper. So I am assured about that."

He said India is considered a "good friend" on Russia's list of friendly nations and added that New Delhi is with Moscow every time.

When asked about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and his expectations from India, Singh said, "India is a good friend in the list of our friendly country. Russia, we have got list of friends countries, India is in the top of that list. So, India is not directly supporting Russia, but India is with Russia every time. So, we watch this thing, we know this thing."

Notably, Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in a conflict since February 2022. India has called for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict.

He noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin, intelligence, administration and army have trust in India, and if Putin comes to New Delhi, "it will be great."

On Russian President Vladimir Putin's expected visit to India this year, he said, "I think this is a very good sample of our friendship. You know some Western countries, they make judicial obligation on our president. Anyway, ignoring that thing, he is coming to India, that is a very great thing and it shows that all Russian citizens, Russian intelligence, Russian army, Russian president, our administration believe in Indian. So if he comes, it will be great."

In July last year, PM Modi visited Russia and held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. It was PM Modi's first visit to Russia since the war started between Moscow and Kyiv in 2022. In October last year, PM Modi again travelled to Russia for a two-day visit to attend the 16th BRICS Summit held in Kazan under Russia's chairmanship.

Speaking about the ongoing conflict, Singh said that the Russian army has launched a new operation called Potok. According to him, the Russian army in this operation moved through the gas pipeline which Ukraine cut.

When asked about Russia gaining control of Suzha, he said, "Suzha is one of the big cities and provinces in my state. I belong to that state, that is Kursk and Kursk oblast. Suzha is one of the cities of our state. And you know, I told you this thing would not go so long.... In the Last three or four days, the Russian army has made a new operation; it is called Potok."

Elaborating further on Operation Potok, the Kursk Deputat said, "In this operation, the Russian army moved through the gas pipeline, which was cut by Ukraine. There was no gas in that pipeline. But 800 Russian soldiers, they passed through that pipeline and they started attacking from the back side of the city. And the result is now, today, we covered every inch of our state. So, this operation was very good, and we recovered our territory." (ANI)

