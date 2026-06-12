"India, Russia share special bond that has withstood test of time": Vikram Misri

New Delhi (India), June 12 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said India and Russia share a "special bond" that has withstood the test of time.

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Misri highlighted the growth of the countries' strategic partnership and said the high level of bilateral exchanges reflects the strength of their relationship.

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Speaking at the National Day celebrations of the Russian Federation, Misri on Thursday said, "India and Russia share a special bond that has withstood the test of time. Our special and privileged strategic partnership has grown stronger over the years and served both our countries well. We value this relationship and the sustained high level of bilateral exchanges testifies to this fact."

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Misri said India remains committed to working closely with Russia to promote dialogue, strengthen multilateral cooperation, and tackle shared global challenges.

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About the BRICS Leaders Summit in September 2026, Misri highlighted the growing bilateral partnership between India and Russia's shared commitment to a multipolar and more representative international order amid ongoing global conflicts and economic uncertainties.

"As we look ahead, we remain committed to working closely with Russia to promote dialogue, strengthen multilateral cooperation, and address shared global challenges. In this context, we look forward to welcoming President Putin to New Delhi for the BRICS Leaders Summit in September 2026, which will provide another important opportunity to advance our common objectives and further strengthen our partnership," the Foreign Secretary said.

"As our bilateral partnership continues to grow from strength to strength, India and Russia also have a shared commitment to a multipolar, inclusive, and more representative international order. This commitment is particularly relevant today as the world confronts a range of complex challenges from ongoing conflicts and economic uncertainty to disruptions in global supply chains and growing geopolitical tensions," he added.

"We deeply appreciate Russia's steadfast support in strengthening cooperation across a wide range of sectors and in advancing the BRICS agenda. The significant progress achieved across various BRICS tracks in recent years has laid a strong foundation for even deeper collaboration in the future," Misri stated.

Misri said India-Russia ties remain an "anchor of stability" in a complex geopolitical landscape.

He highlighted efforts to strengthen trade, defence, civil, nuclear, and space partnerships, with leaders setting an ambitious target of increasing bilateral trade to USD 100 billion by 2030.

"Today, in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape, India-Russia ties serve as an anchor of stability for advancing our mutual interests... Strengthening our economic partnership by deepening cooperation in traditional sectors while exploring new areas of collaboration is a shared priority for both sides... our leaders have set an ambitious target of increasing it (bilateral trade) to $100 billion by 2030," Misri said.

"Our bilateral defence cooperation, as well as our cooperation in civil, nuclear, and space sectors, is also proceeding satisfactorily. Both countries are also working on new connectivity initiatives central to unlocking the full potential of our economic cooperation. Expanding cooperation in the Arctic region has also emerged as an important priority in our partnership with Russia. All of you will be happy to know," he said.

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov, who was also present at the occasion, congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming India's longest-serving Prime Minister.

He extended his "heartfelt congratulations" on behalf of President Vladimir Putin, the Russian government, and the Russian people, describing PM Modi's achievement as historic.

"I am delighted to announce that Narendra Modi has recently created history by becoming India's longest-serving Prime Minister. On behalf of President Vladimir Putin, the Government of Russia, and the Russian people, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Prime Minister and all Indians on this special achievement," Alipov said. (ANI)

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