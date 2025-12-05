DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / India-Russia talks focus on free trade agreement with Eurasian Economic Union

India-Russia talks focus on free trade agreement with Eurasian Economic Union

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:15 PM Dec 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin also discussed the proposed free trade agreement that is under discussion between India and the Eurasian Economic Union.

Advertisement

"The discussions today also focused considerably on the proposed free trade agreement that is under discussion between India and the Eurasian Economic Union, which is again expected to help address the issue of the trade deficit," Misri said during the MEA presser.

Advertisement

Misri highlighted that both sides agreed to fast-track negotiations to reach an early conclusion within the stipulated timelines.

Advertisement

He pointed out that the terms of reference for the agreement had already been finalised and signed during the recent visit of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to Moscow in November.

"It was agreed between the two sides that negotiations should be fast-tracked for early conclusions within the stipulated timelines. The terms of reference for this agreement had in fact been finalised and signed during the visit, just a few weeks ago, of the External Affairs Minister to Moscow," Misri stated.

Advertisement

The Foreign Secretary further explained that the visit also addressed other key areas of economic cooperation. "During the current visit, both sides also underscored the importance of extraditing the discussions at the negotiations on the bilateral investment treaty, which again will help energise investment in both directions," Misri said.

"In addition to this, connectivity initiatives were also discussed, including the International North-South transport corridor...These corridors, again, are expected to energise economic linkages, reduce transit times and expand our trade access across Eurasia and beyond," Misri added.

A joint statement titled 'India-Russia: A Time-Tested Progressive Partnership, Anchored in Trust & Mutual Respect' issued by the two sides reads: "The leaders appreciated the ongoing intensification of the joint work on a free trade agreement on goods between India and the Eurasian Economic Union covering sectors of mutual interest. They also directed both sides to intensify efforts in negotiations on a mutually beneficial agreement on the promotion and protection of investments." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts