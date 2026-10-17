India-Russia ties "very special": BJP MLA Khurana explores Russian investment in Delhi

Kazan [Russia], October 17 (ANI): BJP MLA and Delhi Government spokesperson Harish Khurana on Friday said that India-Russia relations have always been special, adding that Delhi is exploring opportunities for Russian investment and technological cooperation in electric mobility, pollution control, water management and waste management.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the second India-Russia Business Forum in Kazan, Khurana said the Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, was actively seeking advanced technologies to address the national capital's urban challenges.

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“The relationship between India and Russia has always been very special... our one-on-one engagements with Russia also encompass our business relationship... Since the administration led by CM Rekha Gupta took charge in Delhi, we have been actively seeking new technologies--for instance, to combat pollution. We are addressing various challenges in Delhi, ranging from the introduction of electric buses and EV charging stations to the implementation of smart water management systems and intelligent traffic management solutions. Russia is technologically advanced in these areas, and we are exploring the possibility of Russian investment in Delhi,” he said.

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Khurana said he had held discussions with the President of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, and the Speaker on potential investment opportunities, including the supply of electric buses and the establishment of manufacturing facilities in India.

“I held discussions with His Excellency the President Rais (of the Republic of Tatarstan) today, and also spoke with the Speaker this morning; they are very keen to invest in Delhi. For example, they have a strong vision regarding the supply of electric buses to Delhi. I encouraged them to set up a manufacturing facility in India, given the significant future demand for electric vehicles. We also held serious discussions on waste management and water conservation,” he said.

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Expressing confidence in the prospects for cooperation, Khurana said the Delhi government expected further discussions with Russian authorities and stakeholders to explore opportunities for the city's development.

“I am confident that as the administration under Rekha Gupta pursues comprehensive, multi-faceted development in Delhi, the Russian government--and specifically the government of Kazan--will engage in further, in-depth discussions with us. I firmly believe that, in line with our vision, Delhi will emerge as one of the finest cities in the world within the next 3 to 4 years. We have come here to discuss a vision that is recognised across the entire world,” Khurana added.

On Delhi's pollution challenge, Khurana said the government was working proactively to address the issue, while acknowledging that the problem could not be resolved overnight.

“If you expect pollution to vanish in a single day, that simply won’t happen. However, since our govt took office, we have been working with great sincerity, aggressively, and in a proactive manner. You may have noticed that two major pilot projects have been launched within my constituency. These are currently being studied, and if they prove successful. Furthermore, we organised an expo, the first of its kind, focused on addressing pollution. It saw participation from major companies, both from abroad and from within India, all sharing their visions on how to eliminate pollution in Delhi,” he said.

Khurana identified stubble burning as a significant contributor to pollution and said the government was focusing on curbing vehicular emissions and improving other related areas.

“Undoubtedly, this is a massive challenge. A significant contributing factor is the burning of stubble... We are, however, focusing on how to curb vehicular emissions and improve other related areas. Our vision for the coming years, supported by the blessings of Prime Minister Modi, is to transform Delhi into one of the best cities in the world. We are confident in this, and it is with this objective that we have come here to discuss various matters, such as how to improve water management and ensure access to clean water, as well as how to effectively address sanitation and waste management,” he said.

He added that pollution control, electric buses and charging stations were among the issues discussed with private companies and government officials at the forum.

“Pollution has also been a key part of our discussions. Buses, EV buses, and charging stations--these are all areas that have been discussed here. Consultations have taken place with private companies operating in this space, as well as with government officials. I am confident that you will see positive results in the near future,” Khurana added.

The remarks came during the second edition of the India-Russia Business Forum, titled Tatarstan Initiative Mutual Efficiency (TIME), in Kazan. The forum aims to facilitate business-to-business interactions, strengthen commercial partnerships and explore new opportunities for economic cooperation between the two countries. (ANI)

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