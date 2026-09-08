Moscow [Russia], September 8 (ANI): Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday said India and Russia want a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict, asserting that New Delhi’s position corresponds with Moscow’s.

Speaking to reporters via a virtual briefing from Moscow, Peskov said Russia is aware of India’s position on the Ukraine conflict and welcomed New Delhi’s willingness to contribute to efforts towards its resolution.

Advertisement

“We know the position of India on the Ukrainian conflict, and to a great extent, it corresponds with our own position, because we do want the solution of the Ukrainian conflict by peaceful means, and Russia is open to this process,” Peskov said.

Advertisement

He also said Russia welcomes India’s willingness to contribute to the process. “We welcome the willingness of the Indian side to contribute,” Peskov said.

Peskov further said Russia welcomes the efforts of US President Donald Trump. “We welcome the efforts of American President Trump,” he said.

Advertisement

The Kremlin spokesperson asserted that Russia had never wanted the war, saying Moscow was seeking to stop the conflict that had been launched earlier. “We actually never wanted this war. What we're trying to do, we're trying to stop the war that was launched before, and it was not launched by us,” Peskov said.

Peskov also said the upcoming bilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would provide an opportunity to discuss the Ukraine conflict and wider international issues.

“It will be another opportunity for President Putin to inform his Indian friend on the current situation on the front, on the war with Ukraine, and it will be a great opportunity for exchange of opinions on international issues,” he said.

Ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India for the BRICS Summit that gets underway on September 12 in New Delhi, Peskov also detailed expectations for the high-level engagement, confirming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with the Russian leader, which is likely on Friday, September 11.

Peskov said, "We're looking forward to the President and Prime Minister having another bilateral meeting during the visit. It is scheduled. It is scheduled for Friday, so first, like always, they will touch on the bilateral agenda. Trade and economic cooperation is a very wide scope."

Ahead of the visit, Peskov stated that the visit is an opportunity for the two countries to discuss issues of bilateral relations, while also wishing India success in hosting the summit.

Elaborating further, Peskov added, "In a couple of days, President Putin will begin his India visit. You know that our two leaders, Indian and Russian leaders, are in very close personal contact. They are very pragmatic in their relationship, and they are sincere as to be able to discuss in a very open and constructive way the most sensitive issues of our agenda and our bilateral relations. Of course, it opens additional horizons for our cooperation."

He noted, "We have no doubt that the summit will be successful. Russia, we are doing our best to contribute to further development of BRICS cooperation in the three main pillars of our interaction. So, those are policy and security, economy and finance, and cultural and humanitarian contexts. So, we are supporting the idea of inviting new countries to join different formats within BRICS." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)