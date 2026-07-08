India, Rwanda set to expand bilateral defence partnership during 2nd Joint Defence Cooperation Committee meeting

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): The second Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) meeting between India and Rwanda took place in New Delhi on July 6-7, 2026. The two sides decided to expand the partnership in the field of military training, military exercises, medical cooperation and defence industries, an official statement said.

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An implementation plan with timelines for the action items emanating from the meeting was also agreed to during the meeting.

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The meeting was co-chaired by Joint Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Government of India Amitabh Prasad and Chief for Joint Force Development, Training and Doctrine (Chief J7- RDF HQ) Brig Gen Louis Kanobayier. The Indian delegation comprised representatives from Department of Defence, Department of Defence Production, Defence Research & Development Organisation, Ministry of External Affairs, Armed Forces Medical Services, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff and the Services.

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On the sidelines of the JDCC meeting, the delegation called on Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh. Brigadier General briefed the Defence Secretary about the new areas of bilateral defence cooperation aimed at further strengthening the ongoing partnership, Defence Ministry said.

The delegation also interacted with the Indian defence industry and received an update on India's growing defence industrial ecosystem, indigenous capabilities, and technological advancements. The two sides identified potential areas of cooperation in the defence industrial sector and committed to accelerate future collaboration in the field between the two countries, it added.

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In addition, the delegation visited Army Hospital (Referral & Research) where they were provided a first-hand experience of India's military medical capabilities, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and the comprehensive medical support system established for the Defence Forces, ministry said.

The MoU on defence cooperation was signed in July 2018 during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Rwanda. The successful conduct of the second JDCC meeting and associated engagements reflects the shared commitment of both countries towards strengthening defence partnership, enhancing institutional cooperation, and fostering closer ties. (ANI)

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