India, Saudi Arabia ink pact to boost water management cooperation

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], June 30 (ANI): India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Khan, and Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Abdulmohsen AlFadley inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding collaboration in water resources during the Saudi Water Week held in Jeddah.

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"India-Saudi Arabia Strengthen Water Partnership at Saudi Water Week! A significant step in advancing the India-Saudi Arabia strategic partnership as Ambassador Dr. Suhel Khan and H.E. Eng. Abdulrahman Abdulmohsen AlFadley, Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, signed an MoU on Cooperation in Water Resources at Saudi Water Week in Jeddah," the Embassy of India in Riyadh posted on X on Monday.

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According to the diplomatic mission, the agreement is designed to cultivate partnership, enhance capacity development, and streamline the sharing of best practices in water resources planning, sustainable water management, irrigation networks and other allied fields.

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Consul General Fahad Suri attended the signing ceremony as well.

Simultaneously, India's Deputy Chief of Mission Abu Mathen George, alongside Counsellor Y Sabir, held a meeting with Ahmed Abdulaziz Bin Salamah, Head of Expatriate Affairs Division within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, on Monday.

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"Deepening ties on consular and community welfare. DCM Mr. Abu Mathen George, Mr. Y. Sabir, Counsellor, met with H.E. Ahmed Abdulaziz Bin Salamah, Head of Expatriate Affairs Division in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss mechanisms to strengthen bilateral cooperation on aspects relating to the Indian community in KSA," the Embassy shared on X.

In the preceding week, Ambassador Khan called upon Riyadh's Governor, Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to deliberate on the progressively expanding bilateral ties.

"Ambassador Dr. Suhel Khan paid a farewell call on His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of Riyadh, at the Imarah, Riyadh today," the Embassy of India in Saudi Arabia noted on X.

"The Ambassador expressed his gratitude to His Royal Highness for the support extended to him during his tenure in Riyadh and for his continued care and attention towards the Indian community in Saudi Arabia," the post further detailed.

"They also exchanged views on the steadily growing bilateral relations between India and Saudi Arabia," the Embassy observed. (ANI)

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