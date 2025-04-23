India, Saudi Arabia sign several MoUs to enhance cooperation

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], April 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jeddah saw the signing of several MoUs in various sectors, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

As per the MEA, the Indian and Saudi Arabian sides signed MoUs in space, health, anti-doping, and posts council.

An MoU was signed between the Saudi Space Agency and the Department of Space of India on Cooperation in the field of Space Activities for Peaceful Purposes.

The Ministry of Health of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India signed an MoU on Cooperation in the field of Health.

An MoU between the Saudi Arabian Anti-Doping Committee (SAADC) and the National Anti-Doping Agency, India (NADA) on Cooperation in the field of Anti-Doping Education and Prevention was signed between both parties.

Agreement between the Saudi Post Corporation (SPL) and the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications of India on Cooperation in Inward Surface Parcel was also signed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman co-chaired the second meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council (SPC) in Jeddah on Tuesday, an official press release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

However, in light of a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, the Prime Minister departed early from Saudi Arabia, cutting short his state visit and cancelling a scheduled official dinner.

During the Council meeting, the leaders reviewed the extensive progress made across political, defence, trade, energy, technology, agriculture, and people-to-people exchanges. They signed the official minutes of the session, underscoring mutual commitment to strengthening cooperation under the SPC framework.

Reflecting the expanding defence ties - including joint military exercises, training programs, and collaboration in the defence industry - the leaders announced the creation of a new Ministerial Committee on Defence Cooperation. Additionally, recognising the increasing cultural and social engagement between the two nations, the Council established a new Ministerial Committee on Tourism and Cultural Cooperation. (ANI)

