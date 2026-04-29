India seeks accountability for attacks on UN peacekeepers, flags West Asia concerns

India on Wednesday called for strict accountability for attacks on UN peacekeepers and raised concerns over escalating instability in the West Asia, warning of its wider implications for global security and economic stability.

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“There must be accountability for crimes against these peacekeepers,” India told the United Nations Security Council, as it strongly condemned recent attacks on UN personnel and demanded swift investigation and justice.

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Speaking at the UNSC’s quarterly open debate, India’s Charge d’Affaires Yojna Patel said recent developments in the region have had serious implications across domains, including international peace and security, energy supplies, food security and global trade.

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Describing West Asia as India’s “proximate neighbourhood”, she highlighted the country’s deep stakes in regional stability, noting that trade and energy supply chains are closely tied to the region and that nearly 10 million Indians live and work in the Gulf.

Reiterating its consistent position since the outbreak of the latest conflict on February 28, India called for dialogue, diplomacy and de-escalation, while stressing the need to respect sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states. It also urged all parties to prioritise civilian safety and avoid further escalation.

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Raising concerns over maritime security, Patel cautioned against targeting commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, terming such actions unacceptable and in violation of international law. She noted with concern the loss of Indian seafarers’ lives and called for the early restoration of safe and unimpeded navigation, recalling India’s support for a UNSC resolution on the issue.

On Gaza and the West Bank, India flagged the worsening humanitarian situation, expressing concern over civilian casualties, including women and children, and the destruction of infrastructure. It reiterated its support for a two-state solution and ongoing development assistance to Palestinians.

Turning to Lebanon, India strongly condemned attacks on UN peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, stressing that their safety and security are “non-negotiable” and calling for time-bound investigations to bring perpetrators to justice.

India also welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire in Lebanon and expressed hope that it would advance negotiations between Israel and Lebanon, paving the way for lasting peace.

On Syria, New Delhi reiterated support for a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process, alongside its continued humanitarian and developmental assistance.

Emphasising that the West Asia “cannot remain a theatre of conflict”, India said the region’s people deserve peace, dignity and hope, and reaffirmed its readiness to support all efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace.