Home / World / India sends 1,000 metric tons of rice to Malawi to support food security amid El Nino drought

India sends 1,000 metric tons of rice to Malawi to support food security amid El Nino drought

ANI
Updated At : 12:55 PM Mar 09, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): India has dispatched a humanitarian shipment of 1,000 metric tons of rice to Malawi to help the African nation cope with food shortages caused by drought conditions linked to the El Nino climate phenomenon.

The assistance highlights India's continued commitment to supporting developing countries and strengthening cooperation among nations of the Global South.

The rice consignment was shipped from the Nhava Sheva Port in Maharashtra and is intended to provide immediate relief to communities in Malawi that have been affected by severe drought and crop failures.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "India-Malawi partnership for food security. To support Malawi's efforts towards food security following the drought caused by the El Nino effect, India has dispatched a humanitarian consignment of 1,000 metric tons of rice from the Nhava Sheva Port to the people of Malawi. A reiteration of India's continued commitment to supporting partners in the Global South and advancing the spirit of South-South cooperation."

The El Nino weather pattern has disrupted rainfall across parts of southern Africa, including Malawi, leading to reduced agricultural output and rising food insecurity.

El Nino is a climate pattern that occurs in the tropical Pacific Ocean when sea surface temperatures become warmer than normal. This warming weakens trade winds and changes global weather patterns. El Nino often causes heavy rainfall and flooding in parts of South America and the southern United States, while regions like Australia, Indonesia, and India may experience droughts. It typically occurs every two to seven years and can last for several months. El Nino affects agriculture, fisheries, and ecosystems around the world. Scientists monitor it closely because it can influence hurricanes, monsoons, and global temperatures, making it an important factor in climate studies.

Malawi, a landlocked country in southeastern Africa, and it relies heavily on agriculture for both food supply and economic stability. However, prolonged dry spells associated with El Nino have significantly impacted maize production, the country's staple crop, placing millions of people at risk of food shortages. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

