New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Spokesperson of the External Affairs Ministry, Randhir Jaiswal, on Tuesday said that India has sent 1,000 metric tons of rice to support Sierra Leone's school midday meal scheme.

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In an X post, MEA Spokesperson said that the gesture keeps India's commitment to enhance cooperation with countries in the Global South.

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"Global South partnership in action! India has sent 1,000 metric tons of rice today to support Sierra Leone's school midday meal scheme. The gesture is in keeping with India's commitment to enhance cooperation with countries in the Global South and to support the Sustainable Development Goals," he said.

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Last year in October, India dispatched a consignment of 15 Haemo-Dialysis Machines, along with Portable RO Units and Consumable Kits, from Mundra Port to Sierra Leone.

Randhir Jaiswal said that the act underscores India's commitment to improving public health in Sierra Leone.

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In a post on X, he said, "A gesture of solidarity and South-South Cooperation: India has dispatched a consignment of 15 Haemo-Dialysis Machines, along with Portable RO Units and Consumable Kits, from Mundra Port to Sierra Leone. This humanitarian assistance underscores India's commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure and improving public health outcomes in Sierra Leone."

According to MEA, last year, both nations held the second round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC), undertaking a comprehensive review of the entire range of India-Sierra Leone bilateral relations encompassing key areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade, investment, health and pharmaceuticals, education and people-to-people exchanges.

India had pledged to continue supporting Sierra Leone in capacity building in various fields and building the development partnership further.

India and Sierra Leone share friendly relations. There have been regular visits from both sides. The opening of India's Resident Mission in Freetown in 2020 has increased both countries' engagements. The India-Sierra Leone bilateral trade has registered USD 298 million during 2023-24, increased by three-fold growth in the last decade. (ANI)

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