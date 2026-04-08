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Home / World / India sends 250MT foodgrains to Seychelles under Special Economic Package

India sends 250MT foodgrains to Seychelles under Special Economic Package

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ANI
Updated At : 12:10 PM Apr 08, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): The official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal announced that India sent 250 MT foodgrains sent to Seychelles.

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The move comes under the USD 175 million Special Economic Package committed to Seychelles.

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In a post on X, he said on Tuesday, "Dispatched- A consignment of 250 MT foodgrains sent to Seychelles. More to follow under the USD 175 million Special Economic Package committed to Seychelles."

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President Herminie acknowledged India's steadfast support for the development and security needs and aspirations of Seychelles through lines of credit, grants, capacity building and high-impact community development projects (HICDP). Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to remaining a pivotal and reliable partner in Seychelles' national development agenda, with particular focus on sustainability, defence and maritime security, capacity building, resilience and inclusive growth.

The commitment was given when President of Seychelles Patrick Herminie visited India from February 5-10 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Reaffirming their commitment to work closely to expand and intensify the people-centric development partnership between the two countries, India announced a 'Special Economic Package' of USD 175 million, which will include a blended financial assistance of USD 125 million in Rupee-denominated Line of Credit and USD 50 million in Grant assistance for development cooperation projects, capacity building for civilians and defence officials, maritime security, etc, as per a statement by the Prime Minister's Office.

Recognising that India's rapid digitalization is a force for good in the Global South, the two leaders agreed to work closely in the sphere of digital transformation. Noting the need for Seychelles to digitise governance for the benefit of its citizens, India agreed to undertake comprehensive efforts on the buildout of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), including digital payments, in accordance with the needs and requirements of Seychelles, as per the statement. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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