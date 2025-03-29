India sends 40 tonnes of aid to quake-hit Myanmar

New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday stated that Indian Navy Ships INS Satpura and INS Savitri have headed to Yangon port in Myanmar carrying aid under Operation Brahma.

The ships are carrying 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid for earthquake-hit Myanmar.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Operation Brahma Indian Navy ships INS Satpura & INS Savitri are carrying 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid and headed for the port of Yangon."

#OperationBrahma @indiannavy ships INS Satpura & INS Savitri are carrying 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid and headed for the port of Yangon. 🇮🇳 🇲🇲 pic.twitter.com/MJcG9Dbgnj — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 29, 2025

Meanwhile, an aftershock of magnitude 4.7 on Richter Scale jolted the region, as per the National Center for Seismology.

"EQ of M: 4.7, On: 29/03/2025 14:50:55 IST, Lat: 19.94 N, Long: 95.96 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar," NCS said in a post on X.

At least 1,000 people are dead after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Mandalay in Myanmar and rocked neighboring Thailand. The quake was the largest to hit Myanmar in more than a century. The US Geological Survey estimated that the death toll could top 10,000, CNN reported.

The quake triggered the collapse of buildings hundreds of miles away. At least 10 people have died in the Thai capital, with authorities racing to free more than 100 others believed to be trapped under the rubble of an under-construction high-rise.

The Thai king, Maha Vajiralongkorn, along with the country's queen and prince, expressed their "deep sorrow and condolences" to the families of those killed in the quake. The royal family announced that they have instructed for all earthquake victims from across the country to be admitted as patients under their "royal patronage" in a statement on Saturday, as per CNN.

The death toll from the magnitude 7.7 earthquake in Myanmar has jumped to 694, and 1670 people have been injured, the country's military junta said on Saturday, CNN reported. The figures were only for the Mandalay region in the center of the country, and near the epicenter of the earthquake. (ANI)

