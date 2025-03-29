India sends 80-member NDRF team to earthquake-hit Myanmar

New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): India has sent an 80-member National Disaster Response Force team to earthquake-hit Myanmar under 'Operation Brahma' to assist in the rescue operations.

The first consignment of relief material was formally handed over to Chief Minister of Yangon U Soe Thein by Ambassador Abhay Thakur in Yangon today.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Operation Brahma: India hands over the relief material to Myanmar. The first consignment of relief material was formally handed over to Chief Minister of Yangon U Soe Thein by Ambassador Abhay Thakur in Yangon today."

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that an 80-member search and rescue team departed for Myanmar's Nay Pyi Taw.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "80-member strong @NDRFHQ search & rescue team departs for Nay Pyi Taw. They will assist the rescue operations in Myanmar."

India has launched 'Operation Brahma' to support earthquake-impacted Myanmar. Indian Air Force C-130 J aircraft carrying approximately 15 tonnes of relief material, including tents, blankets, sleeping bags, food packets, hygiene kits, generators, and essential medicines, landed in Yangon earlier in the day.

According to the XP Division, MEA, two more aircraft are being loaded with relief material for Myanmar. Planes will depart from Hindon Air Force Station soon.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the Myanmar military junta chief, Min Aung Hlaing, and offered condolences on the loss of lives in the earthquake that struck Myanmar on Friday. He expressed India's readiness to stand in solidarity with the people of Myanmar in this difficult hour.

He said that disaster relief material, humanitarian assistance, and search and rescue teams are being expeditiously dispatched to the affected areas as part of Operation Brahma.

"Spoke with Senior General H.E. Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar. Conveyed our deep condolences at the loss of lives in the devastating earthquake. As a close friend and neighbour, India stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar in this difficult hour. Disaster relief material, humanitarian assistance, search & rescue teams are being expeditiously dispatched to the affected areas as part of #OperationBrahma," PM Modi said in a post on X.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck Myanmar on Friday, killing scores of people and prompting the country's military junta to ask for international assistance, CNN reported.

The death toll from the magnitude 7.7 earthquake in Myanmar has increased to at least 1,002 people, CNN reported citing state broadcaster MRTV. The figures were for "all the earthquake-affected areas nationwide," it further reported. Myanmar's military junta has made a plea for international assistance following the massive earthquake that struck Myanmar on Friday.

Tremors from the earthquake that struck Myanmar were felt through rural villages, all the way to the high-rises of Thailand's capital, Bangkok. Shaking was even felt across the border in China's Yunnan province, CNN reported. At least 14 aftershocks have hit Myanmar since the 7.7-magnitude earthquake on Friday, an interactive map on the USGS website shows. (ANI)

