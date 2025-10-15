DT
Home / World / India sends anti-radiation drugs to Indonesia after Cesium-137 contamination scare

ANI
Updated At : 05:10 PM Oct 15, 2025 IST
Jakarta [Indonesia], October 15 (ANI): India has rushed a consignment of Prussian Blue (Pru-Decorp) capsules to Indonesia to help mitigate the effects of Cesium-137 contamination after Jakarta detected traces of radioactivity in exported food products.

Responding swiftly to a request from Indonesia's Ministry of Health, the Embassy of India in Jakarta, through the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), mobilised and delivered the urgently required capsules to mitigate the effects of Cesium-137 (Cs-137) contamination.

Indian Ambassador Sandeep Chakravorty handed over the medicines to Indonesian officials on Wednesday, reaffirming India's role as a regional first responder in humanitarian and emergencies.

"The gift of Prussian Blue Capsules will support Indonesia's mitigation efforts for potential nuclear or radiological emergencies, specifically contamination involving Cesium-137," the Indian Embassy in Jakarta said in a post on X.

MEA described the move as part of #IndiaFirstResponder, reaffirming India's commitment to regional cooperation and crisis response.

"#IndiaFirstResponder: Reaffirming India's commitment to regional cooperation. A consignment of essential medicines to help mitigate radiation exposure following a recent incident has been handed over to Indonesia, " MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X.

The emergency aid follows a series of alarming discoveries in Indonesia. Authorities found traces of Cesium-137, a radioactive isotope, at a clove farm on Sumatra island, prompting a nationwide investigation.

This comes after authorities detected traces of Cesium-137 in at least 22 facilities approximately 55 km west of Jakarta, CBS reported.

The probe began after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) detected Cesium-137 in Indonesian spices and frozen shrimp, leading to product recalls and import restrictions.

The FDA said it had discovered the isotope in cloves from PT Natural Java Spice (a spice processing plant in Indonesia) and earlier in shrimp exported by PT Bahari Makmur Sejati. Both companies have been barred from exporting to the United States until they can prove their products are free from contamination.

The FDA also announced that imports of shrimp and spices from certain Indonesian regions will now require certification, citing the risk of radioactive contamination.

Authorities have also increased inspections and restricted movement in affected areas to prevent further spread of contamination, as per CBS News.

According to the FDA, long-term exposure to Cesium-137, even at low levels, can increase the risk of cancer. The isotope, produced during nuclear reactions, is used in industrial, medical, and research applications. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

