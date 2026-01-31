India sends consignment of 10 Bailey bridges to Sri Lanka to assist reconstruction post Cyclone Ditwah

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): As reconstruction efforts continue in the wake of cyclone Ditwah, India dispatched a consignment of 10 Bailey bridges to Colombo onboard INS Gharial to assist the restoration of critical connectivity.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the supply of bridges is a part of India's Special Economic Package of USD 450 million announced during the visit of EAM Jaishankar to Sri Lanka.

"India continues to stand with to support reconstruction efforts after #CycloneDitwah. To assist restoration of critical connectivity, a consignment of 10 Bailey Bridges was despatched today from Visakhapatnam to Colombo on-board #INSGharial. The supply of bridges is a part of India's Special Economic Package of USD 450 million announced during the recent visit of EAM @DrSJaishankar to Sri Lanka, after India's emergency #HADR support through #OperationSagarBandhu", MEA said on X.

Cyclone Ditwah, which struck Sri Lanka late last year, triggered widespread flooding, landslides, and large-scale infrastructure damage, overwhelming local disaster-response mechanisms.

Earlier in January, the Indian Army's Engineer Task Force has successfully constructed the third Bailey Bridge, measuring 120 feet, at KM 15 on the B-492 Highway in Sri Lanka.

The bridge, located in the Central Province, reconnects the Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts, restoring a critical lifeline that had remained disrupted for over a month following the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

The achievement followed the earlier successful launch of two Bailey bridges in the Jaffna and Kandy regions. Collectively, these engineering efforts have restored road connectivity, improved access to essential services, and provided much-needed relief to communities affected by the cyclone.

Operation Sagar Bandhu, launched in November 2025, enabled India to provide urgent Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), including restoration of roads, bridges, and essential services. By swiftly reestablishing connectivity along the B-492, the Indian Army has not only facilitated daily life for affected communities but also strengthened bilateral ties and goodwill between India and Sri Lanka.

This effort reaffirms India's steadfast commitment to Sri Lanka and the Neighbourhood First policy.

Under its 'Neighbourhood First' policy, Government is committed to developing friendly and mutually beneficial relations with all its neighbours.

India is an active development partner and is involved in several projects in the following countries - Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka. India's policy of 'Neighbourhood First' focuses on creating mutually beneficial, people-oriented, regional frameworks for stability and prosperity. India's engagement with these countries is based on a consultative, non-reciprocal and outcome-oriented approach, which focuses on delivering benefits like greater connectivity, improved infrastructure, stronger development cooperation in various sectors area, security and broader people-to-people contacts. (ANI)

