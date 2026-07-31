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Home / World / India sends invitation to Russia for BRICS Summit: TASS Report

India sends invitation to Russia for BRICS Summit: TASS Report

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ANI
Updated At : 09:03 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Moscow [Russia], July 31 (ANI): India, which is holding the BRICS Chairmanship for 2026, has extended an invitation to Russia to attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, slated to take place from September 12-13, Russian news agency TASS reported on Friday, citing a government source.

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"The invitation to the BRICS summit has been sent to Russia," the source said.

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Meanwhile, earlier on Friday, while speaking at the bi-weekly press briefing here in the national capital, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal underlined that preparations are underway in full swing as India, as the chair, is set to host the BRICS Summit.

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"We are working to hold the BRICS summit in India. We are the chair of the BRICS summit, and we are making preparations to host the BRICS summit with full preparations," he told the media.

On Wednesday, Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry said that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has been invited to attend the BRICS summit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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"We have received the invitation and forwarded it to the Prime Minister's office for consideration, and the decision will be made by the Prime Minister", a Bangladesh Foreign Ministry official told ANI.

The official said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Bangladesh's Prime Minister to join the outreach segment of the 18th BRICS Summit, scheduled for September 12 and 13 in New Delhi.

The BRICS group of emerging economies is a coalition of developing nations from various regions. The outreach session typically includes selected non-member countries and regional leaders. Currently, the eleven BRICS member states are Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Indonesia.

India's BRICS Chairmanship in 2026 is guided by the overarching theme, "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability ". BRICS serves as a useful platform for consultation and cooperation on contemporary issues having global as well as regional significance, and issues of global political and economic governance. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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