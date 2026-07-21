DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / India sends relief material to Afghanistan in wake of floods in Nuristan

India sends relief material to Afghanistan in wake of floods in Nuristan

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:43 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): As part of its humanitarian support to Afghanistan, India delivered relief materials, including food items and family tents, to Afghanistan's National Disaster Management Authority due to devastating floods in Nuristan.

Advertisement

"In the wake of the devastating floods in Nuristan, India delivers relief materials, including food items and family tents, to Afghanistan's National Disaster Management Authority to support affected communities," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Advertisement

"India stands with the Afghan people at this difficult time," he added.

Advertisement

The assistance comes after catastrophic flash floods in Parun, the provincial capital of Afghanistan's northeastern Nuristan province, have left at least 20 people dead, nearly 80 injured, and more than 100 missing, news agency Khaama Press reported, citing Taliban authorities.

The deluge, triggered by heavy rainfall across the mountainous region, swept through Parun and adjacent districts, inflicting heavy casualties and widespread structural damage, according to a statement from the Taliban-administered National Disaster Management Authority.

Advertisement

Hafiz Mohammad Yousuf Hamad, spokesperson and head of information for the authority, stated that specialised emergency units were dispatched to conduct search-and-rescue operations, locate unaccounted individuals, and evaluate the full scale of the destruction, the agency reported.

Authorities warned that casualty figures are expected to rise as rescue crews navigate thick mud and debris to establish contact with remote communities cut off by floodwaters. The floodwaters destroyed numerous homes, commercial storefronts, and agricultural land, resulting in severe economic losses for local residents.

The disaster underscores Afghanistan's extreme vulnerability to seasonal weather shocks, including flash floods, droughts, and landslides. Decades of conflict, poverty, fragile infrastructure, and limited emergency response capacity continue to leave local populations in mountainous regions exceptionally exposed, according to Khaama Press. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts