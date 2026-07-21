India sends relief material to Afghanistan in wake of floods in Nuristan

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): As part of its humanitarian support to Afghanistan, India delivered relief materials, including food items and family tents, to Afghanistan's National Disaster Management Authority due to devastating floods in Nuristan.

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"In the wake of the devastating floods in Nuristan, India delivers relief materials, including food items and family tents, to Afghanistan's National Disaster Management Authority to support affected communities," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

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"India stands with the Afghan people at this difficult time," he added.

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In the wake of the devastating floods in Nuristan, India delivers relief materials, including food items and family tents, to Afghanistan’s National Disaster Management Authority to support affected communities. India stands with the Afghan people at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/iWg6kaLg2N — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 21, 2026

The assistance comes after catastrophic flash floods in Parun, the provincial capital of Afghanistan's northeastern Nuristan province, have left at least 20 people dead, nearly 80 injured, and more than 100 missing, news agency Khaama Press reported, citing Taliban authorities.

The deluge, triggered by heavy rainfall across the mountainous region, swept through Parun and adjacent districts, inflicting heavy casualties and widespread structural damage, according to a statement from the Taliban-administered National Disaster Management Authority.

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Hafiz Mohammad Yousuf Hamad, spokesperson and head of information for the authority, stated that specialised emergency units were dispatched to conduct search-and-rescue operations, locate unaccounted individuals, and evaluate the full scale of the destruction, the agency reported.

Authorities warned that casualty figures are expected to rise as rescue crews navigate thick mud and debris to establish contact with remote communities cut off by floodwaters. The floodwaters destroyed numerous homes, commercial storefronts, and agricultural land, resulting in severe economic losses for local residents.

The disaster underscores Afghanistan's extreme vulnerability to seasonal weather shocks, including flash floods, droughts, and landslides. Decades of conflict, poverty, fragile infrastructure, and limited emergency response capacity continue to leave local populations in mountainous regions exceptionally exposed, according to Khaama Press. (ANI)

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