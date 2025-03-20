India sends USD 1 million worth of machinery to Suriname to boost passion fruit industry

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): India has dispatched machinery worth USD 1 million to Suriname as part of its development partnership to support the growth of the country's passion fruit industry and strengthen bilateral economic cooperation.

"Strengthening India-Suriname development partnership. Machinery to support the development of the passion fruit industry, under the grant of USD 1 million, was dispatched today to Suriname. Development Partnership between India and Suriname continues to grow."

The Indian Embassy in Suriname also highlighted that the grant would contribute to the development of the country's markoesa (passion fruit) industry.

"Today the machines were shipped to Suriname, under a donation of US$ 1 million, to support and develop the markoesa industry. Development cooperation between India and Suriname continues to grow," Indian Embassy in Suriname said in a post on X.

Earlier on November 21, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Suriname's President Chandrikapersad 'Chan' Santokhi on the sidelines of the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit in Georgetown. The two leaders reviewed the progress of the India-Suriname partnership and discussed ways to enhance cooperation across various sectors.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "PM @narendramodi met President @csantokhi of Suriname on the sidelines of the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit in Georgetown. Both leaders reviewed progress on - partnership and emphasised the importance of strengthening economic cooperation. They agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in areas including defense & security, trade & commerce, agriculture, digital initiatives including UPI, ICT, healthcare, traditional medicine and pharmaceuticals, capacity building, human resource development, cultural and people to people engagements."

Prior to that, India on November 17, 2024, sent the first consignment of about 425 MT of foodgrains and other edible items to Suriname for its Social Welfare Programme.

"Advancing India-Suriname ties! Fulfilling India's commitment to support Government of Suriname through supply of food grains and other edible items for their Social Welfare Programme. 1st consignment of approx 425 MT left India today for Paramaribo," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X. (ANI)

