India sets up emergency help desk in Colombo to assist citizens hit by Cyclone Ditwah

Colombo [Sri Lanka], November 29 (ANI): The High Commission of India in Sri Lanka has set up an Emergency Help Desk at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Colombo to support Indian nationals impacted by Cyclone Ditwah. The mission announced the arrangement in an update posted on X.

According to the High Commission, Indian citizens facing distress at any airport or location in Sri Lanka can contact the emergency number +94 773727832, which is also accessible via WhatsApp. The mission said it is already assisting stranded Indian passengers at BIA, providing essentials such as food and drinking water.

The help desk comes at a time when Sri Lanka continues to grapple with the impact of Cyclone Ditwah, which made landfall on Wednesday and unleashed record rainfall across multiple regions. The extreme weather has caused severe flooding and landslides, particularly in low-lying areas along the Kelani river basin, forcing thousands to evacuate.

The Sri Lankan armed forces have deployed helicopters and boats to carry out rescue operations in the affected districts.

As the situation worsened, India rushed specialised disaster-response teams and emergency relief to support the ongoing rescue efforts. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said two teams, comprising 80 personnel, were dispatched early Friday on the instructions of the Central government.

The teams left in an IL-76 aircraft at 0406 hrs and landed in Colombo at 0810 hrs to begin coordinated operations with Sri Lankan authorities.

Alongside its personnel deployment, India has transported around 21 tonnes of humanitarian supplies, including tents, blankets, mattresses, dignity kits and other essential items required for immediate relief. This assistance forms part of a larger support effort as Sri Lanka deals with widespread flooding, infrastructure damage and mass displacement triggered by the cyclone.

In addition to Friday's deployment, India had also airlifted two more NDRF teams before dawn on Wednesday. A total of 80 rescuers and four canines were flown aboard an Indian Air Force (IAF) IL-76 as Colombo braced for heavy damage from the cyclone.

The teams, led by P.K. Tiwary, Commandant of the 8th Battalion, carried specialised HADR equipment, including inflatable boats, hydraulic cutting tools, breaching gear, communication systems and medical kits.

The Indian Air Force said that Operation Sagar Bandhu was activated once the scale of devastation became clear. In a late-night statement on Thursday, the IAF confirmed that a C-130 and an IL-76 were scrambled from Hindan Air Base during the night of 28/29 November 2025, transporting more than 21 tonnes of relief material, over 80 NDRF personnel and 8 tonnes of specialised equipment to Colombo.

According to the IAF, the consignment includes essential rations and critical supplies meant for immediate humanitarian support in the hardest-hit areas. The rapid mobilisation is aimed at reinforcing local authorities working to restore normalcy across affected regions.

The operation reflects India's neighbourhood-first policy, with New Delhi reiterating that it "stands firmly with Sri Lanka in this hour of need" as rescue and relief efforts intensify across the island. (ANI)

