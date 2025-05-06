DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / India showcases 2000-year cultural legacy at UN Vesak Day Celebrations in Vietnam

India showcases 2000-year cultural legacy at UN Vesak Day Celebrations in Vietnam

During UN Vesak Day celebrations in Ho Chi Minh City, India showcased its 2000-year-old cultural heritage, with Prasad Pawar highlighting the Ajanta display. The visit is part of a wider delegation led by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, accompanying the Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha, which will be exhibited across Vietnam until May 21.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:31 AM May 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Ho Chi Minh City [Vietnam], May 6 (ANI): India's ancient heritage was presented as part of the United Nations' Vesak Day celebrations in Ho Chi Minh City, where a special display highlighted the country's 2000-year-old cultural traditions.

Prasad Pawar, a research and restoration worker for the Ajanta, said, "Today we have displayed the culture of India 2000 years ago. We have showcased all possible information which we can provide."

Advertisement

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has led the dand Andhra Pradesh Minister Kandula Durgesh. The delegation is accompanying the Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha, which have been brought from Sarnath, India.

Advertisement

Upon their arrival in Vietnam, the delegation was received by the Government of Vietnam and the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha. Monks and senior officials have also joined the visit.

The Sacred Relics are being exhibited in Ho Chi Minh City until May 7, 2025. According to the Ministry of Culture, the relics will then travel to Tay Ninh, Hanoi, and Ha Nam, and will remain on display in Vietnam until May 21, 2025.

In the context of the UN Day of Vesak and deep connections between India and Vietnam, a specially curated exhibition about historical linkage relating to Buddhist spiritual beliefs and arts and culture dating back about two millennia will also be displayed during the UN Day of Vesak at Vietnam Buddhist University, Ho Chi Minh City.

Further, an Indian cultural group will travel from India to present a special dance-drama "The Journey of Gautama Buddha" representing the life and messages of Shakyamuni Buddha in Ho Chi Minh City, Tay Ninh, Ha Noi and other locations between 5-13 May 2025.

Earlier during the trip, Minister Kiren Rijiju visited Samten Hills Dalat in Vietnam, which is home to the World's Largest Prayer Wheel. Sharing photos from the visit, he wrote on X, "Happy to visit Samten Hills Dalat in Vietnam. It has the World's Largest Prayer Wheel Drigung Kagyu Rinchen Khorchen Khorwe Go Gek. Humbled to be part of a bond that transcends time, geography & language."

The Sacred Relics will continue to be displayed across multiple locations in Vietnam throughout the Vesak period. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper